Job News

Outright Games announces mobile division

Six new senior roles for fast-growing company

Outright Games announces mobile division
By , Staff Writer

UK family entertainment-focused publisher Outright Games launched its mobile division following six new senior-level executive hires across finance, HR, and production departments.

Founded in 2016 by Terry Malham, Terry Malham-Wallis and Stephanie Malham, the publisher has announced the appointment of Adam Whittaker as the company's new Chief Financial Officer.

Before joining Outright Games, Adam was a part of NaturalMotion Games for 11 years, boosting the company's growth before the complete sell-out to Zynga.

John Bishop will be heading the rapidly growing mobile division at Outright Games.

With over 20 years of experience across marketing, gaming and business management roles under his name, John will take care of the development and growth of the entire mobile games division.

With a 36% increase in headcount over the past year, Mel Kent is appointed as Head of People to manage recruitment, HR, compliance, and a supportive culture for the fast-growing team.

  • Nick Ricks joined as Creative Director,
  • Loz Doyle as Executive Producer, and
  • Chris Rose as Senior Producer.

All three of them have over decades of experience in the kids' games market.

"From small indie studios to global publishers, and across multiple platforms and genres, the thrill of creating unforgettable gaming experiences has always driven me, and is why I'm so excited for this new adventure here at Outright Games", commented Nick Ricks, Creative Director of Outright Games.

With the industry veterans joining Outright Games, the company is aiming for a triple growth of its existing portfolio of 18 games by the end of 2022.


Tags:
Tousif Biswas
Tousif Biswas
Staff Writer

Grew up playing Super Mario, Contra, etcetera just like other 90s kids and now he is totally into Mobile Gaming. He has been following the gaming industry since his childhood. Tousif holds a bachelors degree in English and a masters degree in Business Administration. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid, and a big follower of ColdPlay.

Related Articles

News Mar 2nd, 2021

The UK games industry will offer more than 100 jobs in the coming year

Job News Nov 16th, 2020

Nearly 80% of UK developers work outside London

Job News Apr 11th, 2016

Updated: With CSR Racing 2 still in soft launch, studio boss Jason Avent leaves

Job News Mar 11th, 2016

Miniclip's lawyer Brian Chadwick leaves to head Cooley's European Digital Media Practice

Job News Feb 29th, 2016

Former Candy Labs studio heads open Brighton RPG studio Fracture Games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies