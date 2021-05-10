Outright Games announces mobile division

UK family entertainment-focused publisher Outright Games launched its mobile division following six new senior-level executive hires across finance, HR, and production departments.

Founded in 2016 by Terry Malham, Terry Malham-Wallis and Stephanie Malham, the publisher has announced the appointment of Adam Whittaker as the company's new Chief Financial Officer.

Before joining Outright Games, Adam was a part of NaturalMotion Games for 11 years, boosting the company's growth before the complete sell-out to Zynga.

John Bishop will be heading the rapidly growing mobile division at Outright Games.

With over 20 years of experience across marketing, gaming and business management roles under his name, John will take care of the development and growth of the entire mobile games division.

With a 36% increase in headcount over the past year, Mel Kent is appointed as Head of People to manage recruitment, HR, compliance, and a supportive culture for the fast-growing team.

Nick Ricks joined as Creative Director,

Loz Doyle as Executive Producer, and

Chris Rose as Senior Producer.

All three of them have over decades of experience in the kids' games market.

"From small indie studios to global publishers, and across multiple platforms and genres, the thrill of creating unforgettable gaming experiences has always driven me, and is why I'm so excited for this new adventure here at Outright Games", commented Nick Ricks, Creative Director of Outright Games.

With the industry veterans joining Outright Games, the company is aiming for a triple growth of its existing portfolio of 18 games by the end of 2022.