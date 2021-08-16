Job News

XR Games secures $2 million in funding to open 20 new jobs in Leeds

"Immersive technology has huge potential in this industry…"

Date Type Companies involved Size
August 16th, 2021 investment XR Games $2.1m
£1.5m
XR Games secures $2 million in funding to open 20 new jobs in Leeds
By , Deputy Editor

AR and VR specialist XR Games has secured £1.5 million ($2.08 million) in funding.

Maven Equity Finance led the round, with existing backer ACT Capital Partners also following on from their previous investment. The funds raised will go towards the expansion of product development and help to create 20 new roles at the studio in Leeds, UK.

XR Games has worked on numerous big-name IP projects, such as Angry Birds: Under Pressure and Zombieland: Headshot Fever. It has partnered with the likes of Facebook, Microsoft, Sony Pictures, Sony PlayStation, Unity, and more since been founded in 2017.

"Growth journey"

"XR Games has achieved a number of great milestones in a short space of time and we are delighted to support the business at such an exciting stage in its growth journey," said Maven senior investment manager Gavin Bell.

"Immersive technology has huge potential in this industry and Bobby and the team’s experience, ambition and delivery in this niche has been instrumental in them developing such an impressive list of global clients and partners already. We look forward to working with the team and existing investors as they embark on a programme of rapid growth.”

XR Games CEO and founder Bobby Thandi added: "It’s so exciting to see the team grow and develop, and with our vacancies receiving hundreds of applicants, it’s clear that there’s a huge appetite from others wanting to join our journey."

Keeping with AR, Pokémon GO creator Niantic recently acquired Scaniverse, a 3D mobile scanning app developer.

Meanwhile, Apple also removed educational AR app Rosie's Reality from Apple Arcade - the first game to be taken down from the service.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Jan 8th, 2018

Leeds start-up XR Games raises $2.6 million

News Jul 14th, 2021

Resolution Games closes $25 million round of funding to expand IP

Interview May 22nd, 2019

Resolution Games on the fresh momentum in VR and AR in 2019

News Apr 26th, 2019

UK government puts together $5.2 million funding for mixed reality games based on iconic British IP

News Oct 23rd, 2018

Ex-King games guru Tommy Palm's VR studio Resolution Games raises $7.5m

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies