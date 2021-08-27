Top 10 mobile games industry job vacancies this week

A job search can be a long and arduous process, venturing from job board to job board sometimes not even knowing what positions are out there.
Coupled with the difficulties faced in job markets in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of people are struggling to know where to start.
Each Friday at PocketGamer.biz, we will spotlight the diverse reservoir of positions available within the games industry, from industry-leading games developers to indie studios currently searching for the next shining star to add to their team.
This week we have gathered 10 interesting positions currently available from industry-leading mobile games developers across the world, including the likes of
NetEase,
Gameloft,
Amazon Games and
NaturalMotion.
You can also head on over to our Jobs Board for a more general selection of open positions now on offer.
Job description: NetEase is looking for a lead project manager to help manage the development of some of the most popular games from our partner studios.
As a lead project manager, you will be working with different NetEase teams to promote collaboration, communication, and lead the game in reaching its strategic goals.
You will be responsible for building strong relationships with different teams and stakeholders to help achieve a common strategic vision. You will work with key disciplines such as art, design, QA, and business to ensure the game will be executed on schedule and on quality.
Job Description: We’re looking for a QA engineer with a passion for mobile games who is willing to join a creative working environment and is not afraid of challenges.
As a QA engineer, you will take full responsibility for the QA automation framework that will be used in our games. The framework will be needed to create a big set of automated tests on different projects. You will take ownership of that framework and take care of the infrastructure and the software needed to make it work efficiently and for it to have a positive impact on the team workflow.
Software engineering skills and the ability to cooperate with developers of other departments will also be key since you will be working in close contact with the frontend department.
Job description: We’re looking for a Narrative Strategist to join us and focus on the features and futures of the App Store, Apple Arcade, and Game Center.
In this role, you’ll help define the narrative strategy, interface development, and language systems for how the App Store works across various platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and web.
The App Store experience also includes Apple Arcade — the world’s first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and the living room. Combined with Game Center – Apple’s social gaming network that enables achievements, leaderboards and rich multiplayer experiences across games – Apple provides an incredible variety of gameplay experiences for everyone.
Job description: As a data scientist at Metacore, you will assist our game teams through the full game development cycle: from event tracking implementation and early prototype analyses to launch assessments and live game optimisation.
At each stage, we expect you to show precision and rigour, both in the analysis itself and in communicating its results to the game teams.
We hope you can adapt to a fast-paced environment as well as pragmatically list, prioritise and complete your own tasks. This level of independence calls for a highly proactive attitude at work.
Job description: As a UX/UI designer at Gameloft Paris, you will work in the game lab, a division focused on research and development. You’ll be tasked with handling a broad range of projects in order to lay the groundwork for our studios’ production teams around the world and for our external partners.
Your mission is to boost innovation at Gameloft and the creativity of the teams by producing innovative interfaces in the form of prototypes and whole games that are in keeping with Gameloft's publishing strategy.
You are passionate about mobile and have built your career around the platform. You excel at prototyping and rapid iteration but can also be effective on longer-term projects. You are versatile and independent and can handle the interface-related artistic vision of a project on your own. You have a keen awareness of mobile game design and UX issues and have a strong sense of what is being made on the platform. You’re detail-oriented and know how to add the little touches that will make all the difference in terms of user experience.
Job description: Demiurge is looking for an experienced, versatile 3D game artist to join our talented and growing art team.
You have the skills to model and texture a wide variety of 3D models; everything from environments and props to characters and vehicles. You can adapt to working in different art styles and thrive off the opportunity to generate 3D assets across multiple, high-profile projects.
You are the team’s Swiss Army knife; the go-to person who can take on any request and follow it through with speed and efficiency. You are a team player with excellent communication skills and a strong desire to collaborate in the creative process with some of the industry’s heavy-hitters. You relish the chance to flex your artistic skills in a fast-paced working environment and make a huge impact on content creation.
Job description: Amazon Games is seeking an exceptionally skilled and enthusiastic mobile game producer to join our dev team in San Diego.
As a mobile game producer, you are the strategic planner for cross-discipline teams, paving the way forward. You will collaborate with leadership and publishing teams to develop, maintain, and execute project planning. The ideal candidate will possess a combination of project management, communication skills, and a passion for making games.
Job description: We are looking to welcome yet another brilliant game data analyst into our analytics team, where you will work to understand our gamers’ behaviour and work with the game teams to improve the product, drive retention and user conversion.
Applying quantitative analysis, statistics and programming, you’ll draw business insights that add real value to Socialpoint. To truly make an impact you’ll need to learn quickly and work well in a fast-paced environment while collaborating closely with analytics and game teams.
Job description: We are looking for a contract marketing artist to join us at BossAlien, a division of NaturalMotion, in creating Star Wars™: Hunters, a competitive arena combat game for the Nintendo Switch system and mobile devices.
Star Wars: Hunters will bring players together to engage in thrilling, team-based, multiplayer battles featuring a diverse array of distinctive new Star Wars characters.
As a member of our art team, you build engaging promotional and social videos for our new games. You will partner with our game team to strategise, conceptualise, and drive the creation of outstanding marketing imagery. You will achieve this with the support of our art team and other creative partners across the studio, in line with the collective vision for our games and our studio brand.
Job description: Exient is looking for a passionate and enthusiastic customer experience rockstar who is passionate and excited to help provide an amazing end-to-end support experience for our millions of players around the world.
This entry-level role will involve working closely with the design team to build out knowledge base FAQ’s, responding to player issues with detailed support, fleshing out our support intelligence, as well as monitoring analytics and ultimately being the voice of our players to the team.
