Top 10 mobile games industry job vacancies this week

Job title: Sr. Product Manager (Subway Surfers)

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Job description: We’re looking for a Senior Product Manager to join the Subway Surfers team. Ourteam has managed to take a 10-year-old game to uncharted heights. Not only in terms of DAU, but also retention. We firmly believe that this is just the beginning of living out our role as the King of Runners. Be part of this success story and join our team!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

In your first month - You’ll get an understanding of SYBO and get to know the game team, how the project operates and how the product performs. You'll be onboarded on your first area of responsibility that will also over the month help you get to know the interfacing departments.

In your first 3 months - You’ll be fully operational: you will know the game, be updated on current plans for the project, drive your own tasks, and have ownership of your areas of responsibility. You will represent the Subway Surfers team in any cross-department related work.

In your first 12 months - You’ll be a cornerstone of the game team and have full ownership and accountability of your areas of responsibility (strategy, roadmap, backlog definition) while ensuring cross department alignment. You will frequently present outcomes and performance from the work you are owning.

REQUIREMENTS:

You have prior history of working on a live mobile game

You have experience in developing features from start to finish with the team

You are highly analytical and able to interpret data into digestible insights for the team and translate those in product requirements

You are capable of facilitating cross-team collaboration

You have the ability to work self-directed

You enjoy sharing work within your peer group that helps others grow

BONUS POINTS:

Strong understanding of the industry

Proven experience in delivering high impact features which maximize revenue

About SYBO:

We're SYBO, a mobile games studio based in Copenhagen, and makers of the most downloaded mobile game of all time, Subway Surfers, with over 3 billion downloads and counting!

If you decide to join us you’ll be joining a world-class studio in the heart of Copenhagen with the possibility to do the most interesting, engaging and creative work of your life among like-minded colleagues from around the world (right now we have over 25 different nationalities). We are a playful and creative team proudly making and publishing multiple games!

We love to give you the tools you need to do the best work you can, you’ll get an awesome buffet lunch as well as snacks, fruit and drinks for our Friday Bar, as much merch as your heart desires and a fun and creative culture where everybody is heard.

Not in Copenhagen? Not a problem! We have in-house specialists to help you to relocate and feel at home in Copenhagen!

Apply here