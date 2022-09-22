Job News

Top 10 mobile games industry job vacancies this week

Sybo, Niantic, Zynga, Voodoo, and Kwalee

By , Staff Writer
Job searches can be a long and arduous process, venturing from job board to job board sometimes not even knowing what positions are out there.

Coupled with the difficulties faced in job markets in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of people are struggling to know where to start.

At PocketGamer.biz, we will spotlight the diverse reservoir of positions available within the games industry, from industry-leading games developers to indie studios currently searching for the next shining star to add to their team.

This week we have gathered 5 interesting positions currently available from industry-leading mobile games developers across the world:

• Sybo
• Niantic
• Zynga
• Voodoo
• Kwalee

You can also head on over to our Jobs Board for a more general selection of open positions now on offer.


  • 1 Sybo

    Sybo logo

    Job title: Sr. Product Manager (Subway Surfers)
    Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
    Job description: We’re looking for a Senior Product Manager to join the Subway Surfers team. Ourteam has managed to take a 10-year-old game to uncharted heights. Not only in terms of DAU, but also retention. We firmly believe that this is just the beginning of living out our role as the King of Runners. Be part of this success story and join our team!

    RESPONSIBILITIES:
    In your first month - You’ll get an understanding of SYBO and get to know the game team, how the project operates and how the product performs. You'll be onboarded on your first area of responsibility that will also over the month help you get to know the interfacing departments.
    In your first 3 months - You’ll be fully operational: you will know the game, be updated on current plans for the project, drive your own tasks, and have ownership of your areas of responsibility. You will represent the Subway Surfers team in any cross-department related work.
    In your first 12 months - You’ll be a cornerstone of the game team and have full ownership and accountability of your areas of responsibility (strategy, roadmap, backlog definition) while ensuring cross department alignment. You will frequently present outcomes and performance from the work you are owning.

    REQUIREMENTS:

    • You have prior history of working on a live mobile game
    • You have experience in developing features from start to finish with the team
    • You are highly analytical and able to interpret data into digestible insights for the team and translate those in product requirements
    • You are capable of facilitating cross-team collaboration
    • You have the ability to work self-directed
    • You enjoy sharing work within your peer group that helps others grow

    BONUS POINTS:

    • Strong understanding of the industry
    • Proven experience in delivering high impact features which maximize revenue

    About SYBO:
    We're SYBO, a mobile games studio based in Copenhagen, and makers of the most downloaded mobile game of all time, Subway Surfers, with over 3 billion downloads and counting!

    If you decide to join us you’ll be joining a world-class studio in the heart of Copenhagen with the possibility to do the most interesting, engaging and creative work of your life among like-minded colleagues from around the world (right now we have over 25 different nationalities). We are a playful and creative team proudly making and publishing multiple games!

    We love to give you the tools you need to do the best work you can, you’ll get an awesome buffet lunch as well as snacks, fruit and drinks for our Friday Bar, as much merch as your heart desires and a fun and creative culture where everybody is heard.

    Not in Copenhagen? Not a problem! We have in-house specialists to help you to relocate and feel at home in Copenhagen!

    Apply here


  • 2 Zynga

    Zynga logo

    Job title: Creative Director - Racing
    Location: London UK
    Job description: Our new Creative Director will carry the vision and lead a passionate team of
    developers to excellence and a new benchmark for what that looks like in Racing on Mobile.

    We are passionate about car culture, we are passionate about cars, and with your help, the team will surface and curate that passion in every corner and crevice of the game.

    You are a passionate gamer, and intimately understand the differences between games on various platforms and can pull from that experience seamlessly.

    You will report to the Project GM.

    KEY ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES

    A CREATIVE PRODUCT VISIONARY

    • The Creative Vision is what binds everything together for the Player, and ensures a consistent, meaningful, and immersive experience. It’s the juice that makes the squeeze worth it. And in collaboration with the other crafts, you will be holding this vision high for everyone to see clearly, and ensure it makes it across the finish line.
    • With our target audience and existing data in mind, and together with Product Management, Marketing, Production, and Consumer Insight, you are part of ensuring a game positioning will maximize its impact.
    • But the game is not done once it ships! You will be deeply involved in supporting the game at all stages of its life cycle.
    • You understand that excellence comes through iteration and repetition, so being a key part of driving that culture, in the teams and through playtesting, is a crucial part of your job.
    • You enjoy presenting and know how to communicate the game to executive stakeholders, to external partners, and, of course, to the team.

    A DESIGN EVANGELIST

    • Although you partner with the game’s Design Director who is responsible for the inner workings of the game, you will help guide those features and systems to ensure they stay within the confounds of the Creative Vision, and delivers excellently against the needs of other disciplines.
    • You will be the fan-bearer of quality, to make sure that features and systems get implemented to the highest standard, within the confines of the Creative -and Product Vision.
    • Continuously review and provide feedback, formally and informally, to both features and content owners, and provide both low -and high-level guidance as needed.
    • Pull from your vast experience with video games overall and use your communication skills to contextualize complicated problems in a simple to digest manner.

    Apply here

     


  • 3 Niantic

    Niantic logo

    Job title: Software Engineering, AR Research
    Location: London UK
    Job description: Niantic’s Augmented Reality R&D Team is seeking an ambitious Software Engineer to push the frontiers of high-quality AR.

    You will work as part of a diverse team focusing on experimental innovation at the intersection of machine learning, computer vision, and augmented reality. We balance the culture of scientific investigation with the product-led focus of the wider company. We develop cutting-edge research and deploy it to our games and platform.

    We are passionate about discovery, so we’re looking for an engineer who wants to learn and deploy inventions that could help make better “adventures on foot, with others.” Niantic leads the advancement of AR and other immersive technologies, which are deployed in engaging apps for millions of users.

    Responsibilities

    • Collaborate with scientists and engineers to build software systems and tools to advance R&D.
    • Participate in code reviews, write tests, and build automations to ensure correctness, robustness, and quality of code.
    • Work cross-functionally to deliver AR features to the Lightship platform and Niantic games.
    • Advocate for best practices in software development and infrastructure with a focus on testability, scalability, and maintainability.
    • Work in an agile, communicative, and self-directed manner as a member of a collaborative, interdisciplinary, diverse, and geographically-dispersed team.
    Qualifications
    • Excellent practical software engineering ability, with proficiency in Python and working knowledge of Unix and shell scripting.
    • Close attention to detail and a passion for building high-quality systems and features with rigorous standards of testing.

    Apply here


  • 4 Kwalee

    Kwalee logo

    Job Title: Junior Game Programmer – Casual Games
    Location: Learnington Spa, UK
    Job Description: As a Junior Game Programmer working on our Casual games you’ll be coding and developing hit mobile F2P games as part of an experienced and successful team.

    What you tell your friends you do

    “I make chart topping mobile games, many developers will only dream of having a game hit the number one spot on the appstore, at Kwalee it’s a regular occurrence”

    What you will really be doing

    • Designing and writing high quality and reliable code for our games.
    • Using C# and Unity as the main technologies in your day to day work.
    • Solving any challenges that might appear on the way.
    How you will be doing this
    • You’ll be part of an agile, multidisciplinary and creative team and work closely with them to ensure the best results.
    • You'll think creatively and be motivated by challenges and constantly striving for the best.
    • You’ll work with cutting edge technology, if you need software or hardware to get the job done efficiently, you will get it. We even have a robot!

    Apply here


  • 5 Voodoo

    Voodoo logo

    Job Title: Internal Studio Director
    Location: Full Sutton, UK
    Job Description:

    • Build from scratch your own studio (team of gameplay developers and game artists) with the support of the VP of Hyper casual Studios and headquarter’s teams
    • Manage the studio budget
    • Lead, inspire and motivate the teams working on the games, and maintain enthusiasm for the project
    • Onboard and coach your creative team so they can reach their goals
    • Optimize continuously game creation process
    • Monitor and improve game metrics

    Profile

    • Strong analytical skills
    • Entrepreneurial mindset
    • Creative mindset
    • Interest for the mobile gaming industry

    Apply here


