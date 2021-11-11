Saad Choudri appointed as Miniclip CEO

Miniclip has announced that its Chief Strategy Officer Saad Choudri has been appointed as CEO.

He has been with the business since 2011 and has taken over the role from Jurgen Post.

Choudri has a background with Sega in addition to his decade of experience at Miniclip, and has worked in roles from VP of business affairs to chief commercial officer to chief strategy officer.

Within Miniclip, Choudri has spearheaded M&A plans and welcomed new studios like Ilyon (Bubble Shooter), Gamebasics (OSM Online Soccer Manager) and Green Horse Games (Football Rivals).

“Saad has made an enormous contribution to Miniclip’s success over the last decade and I am looking forward to supporting him as Miniclip’s next CEO,” commented Rob Small, Miniclip's president.

Strategic direction

“Miniclip has a long history of leading in the industry, first to browser, before innovating in mobile,” said Saad Choudri.

“In my new role as CEO, I aim to continue the great work of the leadership team, doubling down on the Miniclip vision which has seen us triple our revenue over the last three years. I will continue to be heavily involved in the strategic direction of the company, supporting M&A to bring in further studios to our family and launch more games next year than ever before, as well as ensuring our culture remains strong and supportive.”

The move has been welcomed by Miniclip’ senior leadership as well as its majority investors, Tencent.

After Jurgen Post stepped down earlier this year for family reasons, Rob Small temporarily stepped back into the role of CEO to ensure strong leadership remained during the transition.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my personal gratitude to Jurgen for all that he has contributed to Miniclip during his tenure. We have deep compassion for his situation and wholeheartedly support Jurgen’s decision to focus on his family for the foreseeable future,” Rob Small also commented.