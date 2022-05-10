Blackstone hires former Zynga COO Matthew Bromberg

New York-based investment management company Blackstone has announced that it has appointed Matthew Bromberg, formerly of Zynga, as a senior advisor.

Previously Zynga COO from 2016 to early 2022, Bromberg has more than 20 years of experience in the games industry, including various senior positions at video game giant EA.

He has worked in the world of eSports as Major League Gaming Corp CEP and president, as the CEO of Davidson Media Holdings, and founded the location-based platform I’mOK Inc.

A Blackstone’s throw

Now appointed in his role at Blackstone, Bromberg will be advising across the company’s businesses and will focus primarily on Blackstone Growth.

"Matt is a talented executive who has been a driving force behind the rapid evolution of online and mobile gaming over the past two decades," said Blackstone Growth managing director Vishal Amin. "His experience helping businesses thrive in this particularly fast-moving sector will be invaluable to our investment teams and portfolio companies."

"As a board member at Bumble, I have seen the tremendous impact that Blackstone can deliver to entrepreneurs and their companies. I look forward to becoming a senior advisor to the firm and working with the Blackstone team and portfolio," Bromberg said.

