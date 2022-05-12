Job News

Jeremy Bondy named new CEO of Liftoff

Bondy will succeed founder Mark Ellis, who will remain as senior advisor

Following the merger of Liftoff and Vungle in October 2021, the firm has named Jeremy Bondy as the firm’s CEO, succeeding founder Mark Ellis.

Liftoff now operates as the parent brand for subsidiaries Vungle, JetFuel, TreSensa, and GameRefinery. Ellis will remain with the company as senior advisor.

Bondy commented in the announcement: “It’s an exciting time for our company, as we build on our continued momentum and growth strategy following the merger of Liftoff and Vungle last October. We are at a pivotal moment for our industry, with the growth-oriented needs of our customers around the world continuing to grow in both volume and complexity.

“The future of the company and the role we play in this dynamic environment is very bright.”

Liftoff also recently launched its Women in Mobile initiative, which aims to provide networking events and opportunities for women in the mobile games industry to share their experiences and expertise.


