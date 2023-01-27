Adjoe plans to open up new markets as they hire fresh management team

Mobile advertising platform Adjoe, part of the Hamburg-based applike group is set to make big steps towards opening new markets. With not one, not two, but three fresh hires for a new management team.

Adjoe is set to hire Thomas Yannapulous, Jessica Banunaek and Leif Offen. For the roles of VP Revenue Americas, Director of Demand Sales (EMEA) and Director of Demand Account Management, respectively. Yannapulous and Banunaek will be concentrating on growing Adjoe's business in the Americas and the European, Middle East & Africa markets respectively. Whilst Offen will be concentrating more broadly on strengthening existing partnerships and supporting the existing team and his two fellow new hires.

Co-Founder and Co-CEO of applike group and Managing Director of adjoe, Jonas Thiemann noted that their hires are key to Adjoe's plans for a bold new year “Our stated goal is to continue to grow strongly in 2023 – also and especially abroad. Thomas, Jessica, and Leif will support us precisely in this with their internationally respected know-how. Getting three such valued new colleagues is just the right boost for our expansion plans.”

Big Moves

It's certainly not unusual for a company to hire more than three people at once. However, for such high-up roles, for the explicit purpose of growth it appears that Adjoe has ambitious plans in 2023. It would also indicate a wider global focus to reach newer markets. Their release notes that they were previously "able to secure strategic expansion financing from their main shareholder Bertelsmann." With a valuation for applike group of €500m or $542.75m as a result.

While PGC London 2023 has only recently wrapped up, back at Helsinki 2022 we managed to speak to Director of Growth for Adjoe, Carly Ostasiewski about utilising smarter advertising. We were also able to put some questions to Senior Partnerships Manager, Hajar Noredinne ahead of her talk at PGC Helsinki last year.