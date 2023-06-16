Sunday: Your Next Opportunity for a Career Leap

With a tight-knit team of talent from every corner of the globe, at Sunday we develop and publish increasingly addictive, entertaining, and deeply satisfying ad-monetised mobile games for millions of players to enjoy. And now, we're looking to grow our international team with a number of exciting open positions in our offices across Germany, India, and Turkey.

First, Why You'll Love It Here

At Sunday, we foster a dynamic and collaborative work environment that promotes growth, creativity, and fun. Here are some reasons why you'll love working with us:

Transforming the Industry: We have a bold vision of becoming the first end-to-end game company that owns and masters every step of the value chain. By taking full charge of game development from ideation and development to launch and beyond, we are revolutionizing the mobile industry. And you can be part of the change!

Brand, Taking the World by Storm: We have a growing portfolio of hit games that generate 9-figure downloads and even go beyond that. Some of our gems are Cat Escape, Spinner Merge, and Mr. Pain - and with you, we’ll keep building on this list.

Empowering Game Creators: Our mission is to empower talented individuals like you all over the globe to shape the industry of tomorrow. We provide comprehensive, full-stack game development solutions that give creators the tools they need to bring their visions to life and become successful.

Innovative Culture: We foster a dynamic and collaborative work environment that values diversity, openness, and collaboration. Our unconventional approach sets us apart as we challenge the status quo and actively seek the best solutions. Your ideas and contributions will make a real impact here!

Cutting-Edge Technology: Our advanced tech is one of our secret weapons. From fully automated bidding to data-driven KPI prediction and marketing analysis, we have the power to push each game as hard as we decide to. As part of our team, you'll be at the forefront of innovation in the mobile game industry.

Fun Workplace: We understand that enjoying the work we do is crucial. Our open-space office is designed with cozy corners for both work and breaks, creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. We also organise regular team events, lunches, and other fun activities to keep the energy high and the creativity flowing.

Now, let’s move to some of our current open positions:

Head of Product Growth (Hamburg)

Sunday is searching for a Head of Product Growth - a critical role that requires a deep understanding of mobile game monetisation, user acquisition, and game design. The ideal candidate will be a data-driven problem solver who can lead a team of game designers, product managers, game artists, and game developers to continuously grow and improve our published live games.

Publishing Lead (Berlin)

We are also on the hunt for a talented Publishing Lead to manage a portfolio of Sunday’s partner studios while also building up their own team. This role requires a strong track record of co-developing mobile games with studios across the world and proven experience in the publishing of mobile games. The ideal candidate will excel in strategic thinking, problem-solving, and negotiation skills.

Technical Game Artist (Hamburg)

Sunday is searching for a skilled and passionate Technical Game Artist to support our in-house hit game production. In this role, you'll work directly in Unity creating scenes for game prototypes and gameplay videos, implementing the existing games’ art styles, and bringing amazing gameplay experiences to life through visual effects. The ideal candidate has a strong understanding of graphic design, knowledge of basic animation principles, experience working with Unity and Adobe CS tools, and a deep awareness of visual trends in mobile games.

UI Designer (Hamburg)

Our growing Tech team is also looking for a skilled and passionate UI Designer to shape and update the UI for Sunday’s marketability testing dashboard, Sundash. This role requires experience in building web applications using design tools like Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, or similar. The ideal candidate will thrive in collaborative environments, take responsibility for their work, and excel at researching and implementing UI design best practices.

Game Designer (Hamburg)

And finally, Sunday is looking for a Game Designer to create engaging and innovative gameplay experiences for our products. This role requires strong game design experience, focusing on mass-marketable ad-monetised games. The ideal candidate will have a passion for mobile gaming, the ability to create deep gameplay optimised for long-term retention and experience working collaboratively with developers and artists.

Wait Until You See Our Bursting Benefit Package

At Sunday, the happiness of our employees is vital to our success as a team. That’s why we’re offering a wide range of benefits::

Work-Life Balance: 2 remote days per week, 30 vacation days, 3 weeks per year of remote work, flexible working hours, and a modern dog-friendly office in the centre of the city;

2 remote days per week, 30 vacation days, 3 weeks per year of remote work, flexible working hours, and a modern dog-friendly office in the centre of the city; Relocation Support: For everyone moving to Germany, we provide visa and legal support, relocation bonus, German classes, and more - everything you need for a smooth transition to your new home;

For everyone moving to Germany, we provide visa and legal support, relocation bonus, German classes, and more - everything you need for a smooth transition to your new home; Physical & Mental Health Benefits: Our office comes with an in-house gym with a personal trainer, as well as sports and yoga classes with expert teachers to take care of both your body and mind;

Our office comes with an in-house gym with a personal trainer, as well as sports and yoga classes with expert teachers to take care of both your body and mind; Education Opportunities: We will always find a way to support your growth, whether it is with the 1500€ personal budget to visit conferences or unlimited online training opportunities;

We will always find a way to support your growth, whether it is with the 1500€ personal budget to visit conferences or unlimited online training opportunities; Wealth Building: your investment in the company will pay off — Sunday employees receive our company’s virtual stock options that grow in value together with the company;

your investment in the company will pay off — Sunday employees receive our company’s virtual stock options that grow in value together with the company; Happy Belly Package: Company & team lunches, breakfast, and tons of free snacks and drinks so feeling hungry never interrupts your flow;

Company & team lunches, breakfast, and tons of free snacks and drinks so feeling hungry never interrupts your flow; Activities and Events: Monthly team events and regular company activities - we never forget to have fun, because it’s an essential part of our work culture.

Apply Now!

If you want to know more, check out our Company Spotlight on PocketGamer.biz. If you’re hooked, check out our Hiring Process Guide to make sure you land that dream job at Sunday! And if you haven’t found your speciality in the list here, all is not lost - see the full list of our current open positions here and don’t hesitate to apply. Let’s change the world of mobile gaming together!