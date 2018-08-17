Tencent’s PUBG Mobile racks up over 100m downloads

Internet behemoth Tencent’s mobile iteration of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds has racked up over 100 million downloads globally, excluding China, Japan and Korea.

PUBG Mobile initially released on the App Store and Google Play on March 19th 2018 has also gone on to surpass 14 million daily active users, also excluding the countries above.

No doubt those figures would be much higher were the excluded regions included.

According to Tencent and PUBG Corp, the battle royale was the most-downloaded mobile game in over 100 countries following its first week of release, which made it one of the fastest games to reach this achievement to date.

The crate escape

“We want to thank our committed development team at Lightspeed and Quantum Studios and especially thank the devoted players around the world that continue to inspire us with their passion and dedication,” said PUBG Mobile global publishing GM Vincent Wang.

“We will continue to set the bar for mobile gaming and look to deliver even more great contents to our players later this year.”

The news follows Tencent soft-launching another PUBG Game in the Philippines on Android.

That one is called PUBG Lite and is designed to be a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile. Built with Unreal Engine 4, it is optimised for devices with less RAM and is designed to take up less room.

Gameplay is also markedly smaller and features a two-by-two kilometre map along with a reduced player-pool of 40 combatants per game.