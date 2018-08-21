Ad network ironSource is now available on Google’s AdMob mediation platform

Mobile monetisation and marketing company ironSource has linked its ad network to Google’s AdMob mediation platform.

ironSource’s SDK is integrated on over half a billion apps, including Snake vs. Blocks, Adventure Capitalist, Homescapes, Piano Tiles 2 and Rolling Sky. The platform serves over a billion impressions per day.

The partnership with AdMob will see developers and publishers using the platform granted access to ironSource’s existing global marketplace of performance and brand advertisers.

Iron sights

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with AdMob and bring our advertiser marketplace to developers in the AdMob ecosystem,” said ironSource developer solutions COO Tal Shoham.

“Even as the industry continues to evolve towards more complex technological pipes for running in-app ads, the strength and scale of available advertiser demand remain critical. SDK network-focused demand such as ours can bring significant increases in revenue for developers using AdMob, and we look forward to bringing them that added value.

"We strongly believe in the power diversified demand sources have in unlocking higher revenues for developers today. In our fast-moving industry, networks are constantly updating their ad and demand offerings.

“The best way for a developer to ensure they are maximizing revenue is to work with as many networks as possible.”