News

Fortnite developer Epic Games named the world’s top mobile games company in the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Developer list

Fortnite developer Epic Games named the world’s top mobile games company in the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Developer list
By , Staff Writer

Fortnite developer Epic Games has been crowned the number one games company in the world in the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Developer 2018 list.

Selected by the experts at PocketGamer.biz, the leading B2B website for the mobile games industry, together with external advisors, the Top 50 Mobile Developer list rounds up the hottest global games companies from across the sector.

The list is based on a combination of factors: the most exciting games, genuine innovation, money made, influence, potential, and company growth this year, among others.

Epic work

Although Epic is no newcomer to mobile games, the Infinity Blade trilogy pushed the boundaries of what was possible in the earlier days of the App Store.

Now the “cultural phenomenon" of Fortnite's battle royale mode has driven them right back to the top, displacing existing giants like Supercell, King and Tencent (although the latter does have a sizeable stake in Epic, so don’t expect too much disappointment).

Fortnite’s mobile port, powered by Epic Games' Unreal Engine, represents a genuine triple-A gaming experience brought to mobile platforms and along with other titles is the poster child for "shattering beliefs about what makes a good or bad mobile game" and proving what is achievable on the platform. Naturally, it’s been commercially successful too: in its first 90 days on the App Store Fortnite reportedly made $100 million.

Other companies to make the top 10 are Tencent, NetEase, King, Netmarble, Roblox, Playrix, Com2us, Peak Games, and last year’s No.1, Supercell. The full list includes developers big and small from North America through to Europe and Asia, reflecting a truly global industry.

Senior Editor Craig Chapple observed that this year has been marked by an air of change, with 19 new companies entering the ranks.

But he also added: "Live ops is keeping old games alive and even renewing success. The old guard that remain on the list have typically doubled down on live operations to slow long-term declines or, in some cases even increase revenues of the biggest titles years later. Games-as-a-service is a hot buzz phrase across the industry, and nowhere is it more prevalent or astutely executed as in mobile."

The full Top 50 Developer list is available now on PocketGamer.biz.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

Related Articles

List Aug 21st, 2018

The Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2018

News Aug 13th, 2018

Google Play now warning Fortnite fans that the game isn’t on its Android store

News Aug 9th, 2018

Fortnite Android rolls out exclusively on Samsung Galaxy devices first today

1 News Aug 3rd, 2018

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney labels Google Play 30% revenue share “disproportionate” as Fortnite bypasses Android store

News Jul 31st, 2018

Fortnite mobile clears 100 million downloads and $160m revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.