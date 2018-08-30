News

From hyper-casual to instant messenger: What’s going on with Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki’s Game Changers track

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki’s September 11th start date is drawing ever closer.

To pass the time until then we’re taking a peek at what’s on show and have plenty to choose from with 12 tracks on offer.

Today we’re looking one of our Game Changers tracks, with this one focusing on hyper-casual titles and messenger games.

Both are incredibly popular right now but it looks like they’ll be blowing up even more, as such the track is guaranteed to give any intrigued developers the inside scope on two trends that are already paying dividends.

September 11th

10:00 – Kicking things off is a Superstar Session from Facebook director of games partnerships in Europe, the Middle East and Africa Bob Slinn on the social media giant’s Instant Games.

In a previous chat with PocketGamer.Biz Slinn explained that while it was still early in its journey it has seen promising signs.

“We opened the platform at GDC in March and went from having around 100 games for the platform to now having around 4,000 games and it’s continuing to grow," said Slinn.

"We’ve been super excited to see that, more and more developers making more and more games."

10:20 – Next up is Treasure Hunt CMO Janos Perei with some insight into the marketing hurdles of hyper-casual games with a specific focus on acquisition and engagement.

11:00 – Following on is MojiWorks CEO Matthew Wiggins on messaging games and how to tap into their inherently social nature.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki's 12 tracks in full

11:40 – CoolGames CEO Laurens Rutten follows after to provide a retrospective on Instant Games, with lessons learnt from the developer providing the substance to a talk all about the pitfalls to avoid.

12:00 – As we draw to a close Ketchapp chief revenue officer Christian Calderon will delve into a case study of basketball game Dunk Line.

12:20 – Finishing us off for the day is a panel all about the keys for success in hyper-casual and messenger games.

The panel will be chaired by our own senior editor Craig Chapple and will feature Quicksave CEO Elina Arponen, Softgames CEO Alexander Krug, Gamee CEO Bozena Rezab and Black Snowflake CEO Filipp Karmanov.

Those six talks make up just one track out of 12 the show will have on offer.

To find out more about the fantastic speaker roster, you can check out the full schedule – and keep an eye out for the latest additions and updates in the run-up to the show.

There is also still time to register, which you can do here.

