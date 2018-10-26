Subway Surfers is the most downloaded game of all time on Google Play

Kiloo’s Subway Surfers is the most downloaded game on Google Play in the store’s history.

That’s according to App Annie, which recently released a report titled The Most Popular Google Play Apps of All Time. The store launched 10 years ago this month, under the name Android Market.

Kiloo’s endless runner topped the list of the 10 most downloaded games. Candy Crush Saga followed in second, with Outfit7’s digital pet My TalkingTom taking third.

App Annie’s report claims that Puzzle & Dragons is the highest-grossing game of all time. However, this week it was overtaken by Mixi’s Monster Strike, earning $7.2 billion in lifetime worldwide revenue.

Happy Birthday

The report also reveals that there are now almost 10 million apps available on the Google Play store.

The most-downloaded app overall, to no surprise, is Facebook - followed by two separate Facebook-owned messaging services, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Sensor Tower has also provided a look at Google Play’s history this month - while only going back to the launch of Google Play’s as we know it back to 2012.

The analytics firm listed apps across free, paid and highest grossing categories to find out which games and apps spent the most time topping the charts.

App Annie’s full report on the last 10 years of Google Play is available here.