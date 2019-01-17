The A-Z (and a bit!) of who’ll be at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 [UPDATE]

There’s a veritable festival of networking awaiting you at the UK’s biggest B2B games industry conference and expo, Pocket Gamer Connects London on the 21st and 22nd of this month.

Combined with the UK debut of Blockchain Gamer Connects and the return of PC connects London at the same venue on the same dates, more than 600 games companies will be represented, covering the entire games industry from students and lone developers to investors, big studios, publishers and global megabrands.

Our unlimited free meeting system is available to all delegates and makes it child’s play for you to set up a meeting with your prospect in advance.

If that’s taking your event planning a step too far, you could always take pot luck with our speed dating style matchmaking sessions. Or just make new friends - and contacts - at the legendary Global Connects party on the first night; free to every ticket holder - get yours here.

With the show just days away now, hundreds of additional companies have signed up to attend, including Bethesda, FoxNext Games, GINX TV, ITV, Konami, Mattel, Rare, Sony, and Team 17.

A

Aardman*

Aarki

A Thinking Ape

Abichus

Achievers Hub*

Access Creative College

Accidental Gizmo

Accidently Awesome

Action-Reaction Games

AddApptr*

Add Inspiration

Adikteev

AdInMo

Adjust*

Admitad

AdQuantum*

AdTiming

Adverty

Afterburn*

Altergaze*

Agnitio Capital

Agora.io*

Alchemical*

Alderrock Consulting

All 4 Games

Alpha Dog Games

Alpha Games*

Altagram

Amazing Soul Games Studio

Amazon Game Tech

Amber Studios

Ambition Co

AMPD

Amuzo*

Analog

Andovar

Animoca Brands

App Annie

AppCalibre

Appchocolate*

Appicplay*

Appland*

Apple

Applift

Applovin

Appmediation*

Appness

Appnext*

Appodeal*

AppOnboard

App Radar

Appreciate

Appromoters*

appScatter*

AppsFlyer

Appsumer*

AppTweak*

Aptoide

Arcane Circus

Artifex Mundi

ASA Studio*

Asmodee Digital

Atlas Technology Group

Atmosplay

Atomico

Atom Republic

Atom Universe

Audacia Ventures

Auroch Digital

Austin James Recruitment

Authentic Media

AWEM GAMES

Awesome Prototype

AWS

B

B2Expand

Back to the Game*

Bad Management

BAFTA

Bango

BBC

Bedbug

BedRock*

Bee Square

Beluga Global*

Bending Spoons

BerlinBalticNordic.net*

Berrytale Studios

Bethesda*

beyondthosehills

Bidalgo Big Boss Battle (B3)

Big Fish Big Ideas Machine Ltd

Big Pixel Studios

Bigpoint

BITKRAFT Esports Ventures

Black Block*

Blind Ferret

Blockade Games

Block Crafters

Blockchain Cuties

Blockchain Gamer

Block.one*

BLOCKv

Blue Donut

Bluehole

Bondoogle*

BoomBit*

Boomdash Digital*

BOPE*

Bossa Studios

BossMode Games*

Braavo Capital

Broadhaven*

Brown Betty*

bubez

Bulkhead Interactive

Bunch

Bunker VFX

Burke & Best

Bytro Labs

C

Caffeine Gaming*

Candywriter

Capstone Games

Casual Monster*

Cave Monsters

CC WIZARDS

CCP Games

CD Projekt Red

Century Game

CenturyLinc*

Chain Lightning

Chartboost

CheePop Games*

Cheetah Games

Cherrypick Games

ChilliConnect

China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group

China Soft International Cooperation

Chorus Worldwide

Circuscode*

CM*

Cobra Mobile

Cocos-BCX*

Coda XYZ*

Code Coven*

Coin Rivet*

Colin Lane Games*

CoolGames

Cooperative Innovations*

Coutts & Co

Craneballs

Crazy Goat Games

Creadits

Creative Assembly

Crimson Pine Games

CrossInstall

Crossover Technologies

Crunchyroll Games*

Curve Digital

CV Capital*

D

Damp Gnat

DappRadar

DataMagic

Dazzle Rocks

Deadlime*

Deca Games

Decent Games*

Deckbound

Deemedya

Deer Cat

deltaDNA

Demagog Studio

Denali Games

Devolver Digital*

Devs.tv*

devtodev

DGD

Digiserve*

Digital Dragons*

Digit Gaming Studio

Digital Legends

Dimoso

Dinomyte Games

Dirtybit

DMarket

Dodreams

DOGI

Dolby Laboratories

DomRaider

Doppio Games

Downsideup Games

Dragonglass*

Drake Star Partners

Dream Harvest*

Drumond Digital*

DSNR Media Group

Duoku Game

DVLP

E

EA

East Side Games

East2west Network Tech Co

Edge Esports

EightPixelsSquare

Ekipa2

Electric Noir Studios

Electric Square*

Entrepreneur First*

EOS VC*

eRepublikLabs

ESL

Esports Insider*

Ether Games

European Games Group

Evasyst

Everdragons

EverdreamSoft

Everguild

Evil Zeppelin

Exit Games

F

Face to Face Education

Facebook

Fanbytes

Fantastic, yes

FBPG

Fenwick & West

FGL Finesse Management

Fieldfisher*

Fingersoft

FINIFUGU & friends

Firefly Studios

Firi Games

firstminute Capital*

First Touch Games

Flaregames

Flexion Mobile

Flipbook

FlowPlay*

Fomo*

Force Of Habit

FortuneFish

Fourth Floor Creative*

Fox3D Entertainment

FoxNext Games*

FRAG Games

FragRadio

Fraxel Games

Frima Studio

Frozen District*

FRVR

Fuero Games

Funday Factory

Fundamentally Games

FunPlus

Fun Punch Games

Funtomic

Fusebox Games

Future Games of London*

Future London Academy*

Fyber

G

G5 Games

GameAnalytics

GameChanger*

Game Connection*

Game Desire*

GameDev Days*

Game Factory*

Gameinfluencer*

Game Insight

Game Republic

Game Workers Unite

Gamebook

Gamechuck

gameDNA

GAMEE

Gameforge 4D

Gamejam

Gameloft

GamePoint

Gamepind Entertainment*

GameRefinery*

Gamer Network*

GameScribes*

Games Factory*

Gamesforum*

Games Press*

Games Workshop

Gamevil Com2uS Europe*

Gamezop

Gaming Garrison

Gazeus Games

Genvid Technologies

Geogrify

GetSocial

Gfinity

GFR Fund

GGL

GiG Games Studio

GINX TV*

Gismart

GlobalFun

GlobZ*

Glu Mobile

G-loot*

Go Editorial

Gogii Games

Goming.co

GoodCatch Games

Goodgame Studios

Google

Gosu Data Lab*

Government of British Columbia, Canada

GPS Play

Gram Games

Gravity Issues

Green Man Gaming

Green Panda Games*

Greener Grass

Greenlight Games

Greenstone Initiatives

Grey Alien Games

Greycroft

gumi

H

H2 Interactive

Hadean*

Haldar+CO

HandyGames

Harbottle & Lewis

Hasbro

Hatch Entertainment

Hatfuls

Headline Express

Hermit Crab Game Studio*

Heroic Labs

HeyStephenHey

Hiber

Hipfire Games*

Hippogame*

Hipster Bait*

Hiro Capital

HitGrab Game Labs

Homa Games

Hoolai Interactive

Hothead Games

Huawei Technologies

Huey Games

Human Soft

Hutch

Huuuge Games*

Hybrid Squad

Hydrane

Hyperkani

HyprMX

I

ICO Partners

iDreamsky

i-Free*

IES Drago

IGDA Estonia*

iGotcha Studios

iGP Games

IHS Markit

IMGA*

Impact Unified

Imperia Online*

Indie Games Plus

InFinCapital

InfluencerUpdate.biz

InFun

Ingenious

InnoGames

Instant Waves Media

Interior Night

iPhoneGlance

IQzone

IronSource

Iscool*

Israel Mobile Summit*

Italic Pig

ITV*

J

Jagex

Jam City

Jordan Gaming Lab*

JoyPac

Jumpship

Junkfish

K

Kabuk Games

Kairos Media

Kano Karman Interactive

Karmafy*

Karman Interactive

Kavio Publishing

Kenjiro Private Office*

KGDA*

Kiloo

King

KingsIsle Entertainment

Kipi Interactive*

Kirarito*

Klang Games

Kolibri Games

Konami*

Kongregate

Konunger Games

Koolhaus Games

Kopla Games*

KOTRA*

Kowloon Nights

Kraken Corp Kuuasema

Krakow Technology Park*

Kukouri Mobile Entertainment*

Kuuhubb Publishing*

Kwalee*

Kwa Qua Games*

Kyy Games*

L

Lab Cave Games

Lab42

Lagardere Sports*

Lamp Ant Games

Launchpad*

Lava Lake

LDRLY Games

Lee and Thompson

Legendary Games

Level Eight

Level-Up*

Libring

LifeStreet

Liftoff Mobile*

Liniad

Lion Studios*

Little Chicken

LJQ*

LMJ Game Consulting

LocalizeDirect

Location Games*

Lockwood Publishing

London Games Festival

London Venture Partners

Lone Stone*

Lootcakes*

Loot Masters Studio*

Lourenco Pinto Leite

Lovely Gran

Ludia*

Luau

Lucky Kat Studios

Ludare Games Group

Ludum

Lume Studio

Luna*

Luton & Son*

LVP

Liga de Videojuegos Profesional

M

Machine Advertising

MadBox*

Mad Gear Games

Madfinger Games

MagnaChain

Mail.ru

Makers Fund

Matchmade

Mattel*

Maverick Media

Maya Games*

Maysalward

Maze

media:net*

Mediatonic Ltd

Megacool*

Mental Home

Milkshake

Milky Tea*

Million Victories

Miniclip

Minimob*

Ministry of Games*

Mintegral

MiTale*

mixi*

MobiBurn*

Mobile Arts*

Mobile Free to Play*

Mobile Marketing Solution*

Mobile Pie*

MobilityWare

MoGi

MojiWorks

Monkeybin

Monomega Games

Moon Active

Mooncolony

Moonfrog Labs

Moonify

Moonjump

Moonlit*

Mopiku

MoPub

Motorious Entertainment

Mr Lizard*

Mujo Games*

Multiverse*

MyAppFree*

N

N3TWORK

Nanobit

Nara Media

NaturalMotion

Natural Selection

NCSoft

nelsonXcreative

Neogames

NeoNight

Neon Play*

Nerial

NetEase

Network N

Nevosoft*

New Star Games*

Newzoo

Nexon

NFTS

NHN Entertainment

Nifty Games

Niko Partners*

Ninja Kiwi*

Nitreal Games*

Nitro Games*

Nordic Game Ventures*

No Yetis Allowed

Nodding Frog

Nordeus

Northzone

Nutaku

O

Oak Smart Technology

Octocot

Ogury

OnMobile Global*

Onmobile UK*

ONTOP

OPPO

Opus Ludus

OrangeGames

Origin Data*

Orthrus Studios*

Otter Media*

Outfit7

Outplay Entertainment

OWL&FOX

Oxford Capital

P

Paladin Studios

Panic Barn

Parker Consulting*

Patrones y Escondites

Peak Labs

PennyBox Games*

Perfect World Games

Perpetuum Media

PickASO*

Pixel Envision Ltd.

Pixelface*

Pixel Federation

Pixel Otters

Pixel Toys

Pixi Gaming

Pixion Games

Pixonic

Pixowl

Plan of Attack*

Plarium

Playades

Playdemic*

Player One Consulting*

PlayFab

PlayFusion

PlayIgnite

Playliner

Playniac*

Playsimple Games

Playsoft

Playspace*

PlayStack

Playtika Growth Investments

Playtouch

Playtra Games

Play Ventures*

Playwing*

Plug in Digital

Pocapp Studios*

Pocket Gamer

Pointvoucher*

Poki

Polemur*

Polka Dot Studio

Pollen*

Pollfish

Polystream*

PortaPlay

Portugate*

Positech Games*

Positronic Studios*

Premiere Video Games*

Product Madness*

Project Loot*

Prolifik*

PsycApps*

Psytec Games

PubMatic*

Pulledin Productions

Purewal & Partners

Purple Lamp

Q

QATestLab

QN Software

QubicGames

Quicksave

R

Rabid Games

Radical Forge*

Ragnarok Studios

Ralph Creative

Rare*

Raw Fury Games

Reality Clash

RealtimeUK

Recontact Digital Arts

Redbox Mobile

Red Phantom Games

Red Shirt Games*

Reflection.io*

Reliance Entertainment*

Remerge*

Remote Control Productions

Renaissance PR*

Resolution Games

Resonance House

ResultsMedia

Riot Games

RiseAngle

Roblox

Robot Cache

Roboto*

Robot Riot

RocketJump Games

Roll7

Rollic*

Romanian Game Developers Association

Room 8 Studio

Round Zero

Rovio Entertainment

Royal Storm Studio

Rumpus Animation

Rusto

Rusumat

S

SafeDK

SappGames*

Sarepta studio

Saturn Animation Studios

Scopely

sealMobileGames

Seasun Games

Seepia Games

SEGA

Sekvensoft

Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment*

Sensor Tower

Seriously*

Session Games

Seven Point Red

Shark Infested Custard*

Shenzhen iDreamSky Technology Co

Shenzhen Leiting Information Technology Co*

Sheridans

Simteract*

Singh eSports

Single Dream Media

Sinistersoft

Sketchbook Games

Skillz

Skybound Games

Skyhook Games Studio*

SLA Digital

Smaato*

Small Giant Games*

Small Island Games

SmartApp

Smartlook*

Smartly.io*

Smoking Gun Interactive

SNK Corporation

Snowbird Games

Snowfall

Soccer Manager

Socialpoint*

So Couch Studios*

SockMonkey Studios

Softgames

Softnauts Games*

Sokolov Games*

Sony*

Soomla

Space Ape Games

Sparkling Society Games

SpecialEffect*

SPG Enterprises

Spinbot

SpiritAI

Sports Director

Sports Interactive

Square Enix

Staffordshire University

Stainless Games*

Starlooop Studios

Steel Media

Stick Sports

Stillfront Group

Stolen Shoes Entertainment

Stratosphere Games

Studio71*

Stugan*

Sumo Digital

SunSpear Games

Sunward Games*

Super.com*

Super Evil Megacorp

Supercell

Superplus Games

SuperScale*

Supersolid Ltd

Supyrb - Gaschka und Deml*

Sviper*

SVK Crypto*

SVRVIVE Studios

SYBO Games

T

TabTale

Tag Games

Talespin Studios

Tamalaki Games

Tamatem

Tapdaq*

Tap Ego*

Taphouse Studio*

Tapjoy*

Tappx

Target Circle*

Target Gamers

Team 17*

Team Jolly Roger

TeamTO Games*

Teazelcat*

Teknopilot

Telecoming

Tencent Games

Tencent Technology

Teneo*

Tenjin

Tenshi Ventures

Terra Virtua

TFG

The Breach Studios*

The Great Unwashed

The Knights of Unity

The Mirror

The Sandbox

The Secret Police

TheTool*

The TrailerFarm

Thoughtfish

Thud Media

Ticton*

Tilting Point

TinyBit Studios

Top App

Touch Press*

Tower Studios

Trailmix

TreasureHunt

TreSensa

Tribeflame*

Tricky Tribe

Triggerspot*

Triple Dragon

Tripledot Studios

Trojan Chicken Game Studio

Trophy Games*

Tuna

Tuokio*

Turborilla

Turner*

TVSmiles*

Twigames

Twistplay

Twitter

Two Hat Security*

Two Way Media

U

Ubisoft

Ukie*

Unbound Interactive

UNESCO*

Unicorn Pirates Studio*

Unity Technologies

Universally Speaking

University for the Creative Arts*

University of Bath*

University of Surrey*

University Of Warsaw

Untold Games

ustwo Games

UWL*

UX-fit

V

V2 Games

Valerian Capital

Vancouver Economic Commission

Venture Technology

ViaMedia

Victoria Games

VIGAMUS Foundation*

Virtuos Volo Media

Visual Novel Entertainment*

Voodoo*

VRARA

VRFocus*

Vungle

W

Walnut Unlimited

wappier

War Child

Wargaming

War Riders

Waves

Webedia*

Well Played Games

Whaleapp

What(games)*

Whatech Mobile Co*

Whitepot Studios*

Wicked Sick

Wiggin*

Wild Block

Wingman Ai Agents

Women in Games*

Wooga

X

X-FLOW*

Xsolla

XtraLife*

Y

Yeahmobi

yellowHEAD

YoAmb

Yodo1 Games

Yoke Network*

YouAppi UK

YY*

YZ Berlin*

Z

Z1N5

Zemblanity Games*

Zenimax*

Ziango

Zorka.Mobi

ZPLAY (Beijing) Information Technology Co*

Zynga

1-9

12traits*

4EversGames

5CA

5th Planet Games

8 Circuit Studios

We’ve not mentioned the lone developers by name here, but you’ll find them right alongside this list on the show floor - or maybe the dance floor at the party…

Europe’s biggest B2B expo and conference for the mobile games industry returns to the UK to kickstart a year of international events with PocketGamer Connects London on 21st to 22nd January 2019.

With a total of 25 conference tracks across three industry events - Pocket Gamer, Blockchain Gamer and PC Connects London, the event will host 2,500 attendees across the two days.

There will also be vibrant expo space with a dedicated Indie Showcase; Big Indie Pitches; workshops; investor matchmaking; a mentor cafe; and networking, as well as the notorious Global Connects party.

