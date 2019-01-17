The A-Z (and a bit!) of who’ll be at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 [UPDATE]

There’s a veritable festival of networking awaiting you at the UK’s biggest B2B games industry conference and expo, Pocket Gamer Connects London on the 21st and 22nd of this month.
Combined with the UK debut of Blockchain Gamer Connects and the return of PC connects London at the same venue on the same dates, more than 600 games companies will be represented, covering the entire games industry from students and lone developers to investors, big studios, publishers and global megabrands.
Our unlimited free meeting system is available to all delegates and makes it child’s play for you to set up a meeting with your prospect in advance.
If that’s taking your event planning a step too far, you could always take pot luck with our speed dating style matchmaking sessions. Or just make new friends - and contacts - at the legendary Global Connects party on the first night; free to every ticket holder - get yours here.
Who would you like to meet?
[UPDATE]
With the show just days away now, hundreds of additional companies have signed up to attend, including Bethesda, FoxNext Games, GINX TV, ITV, Konami, Mattel, Rare, Sony, and Team 17.
Look for the asterisk* below.
A
- Aardman*
- Aarki
- A Thinking Ape
- Abichus
- Achievers Hub*
- Access Creative College
- Accidental Gizmo
- Accidently Awesome
- Action-Reaction Games
- AddApptr*
- Add Inspiration
- Adikteev
- AdInMo
- Adjust*
- Admitad
- AdQuantum*
- AdTiming
- Adverty
- Afterburn*
- Altergaze*
- Agnitio Capital
- Agora.io*
- Alchemical*
- Alderrock Consulting
- All 4 Games
- Alpha Dog Games
- Alpha Games*
- Altagram
- Amazing Soul Games Studio
- Amazon Game Tech
- Amber Studios
- Ambition Co
- AMPD
- Amuzo*
- Analog
- Andovar
- Animoca Brands
- App Annie
- AppCalibre
- Appchocolate*
- Appicplay*
- Appland*
- Apple
- Applift
- Applovin
- Appmediation*
- Appness
- Appnext*
- Appodeal*
- AppOnboard
- App Radar
- Appreciate
- Appromoters*
- appScatter*
- AppsFlyer
- Appsumer*
- AppTweak*
- Aptoide
- Arcane Circus
- Artifex Mundi
- ASA Studio*
- Asmodee Digital
- Atlas Technology Group
- Atmosplay
- Atomico
- Atom Republic
- Atom Universe
- Audacia Ventures
- Auroch Digital
- Austin James Recruitment
- Authentic Media
- AWEM GAMES
- Awesome Prototype
- AWS
B
- B2Expand
- Back to the Game*
- Bad Management
- BAFTA
- Bango
- BBC
- Bedbug
- BedRock*
- Bee Square
- Beluga Global*
- Bending Spoons
- BerlinBalticNordic.net*
- Berrytale Studios
- Bethesda*
- beyondthosehills
- Bidalgo Big Boss Battle (B3)
- Big Fish Big Ideas Machine Ltd
- Big Pixel Studios
- Bigpoint
- BITKRAFT Esports Ventures
- Black Block*
- Blind Ferret
- Blockade Games
- Block Crafters
- Blockchain Cuties
- Blockchain Gamer
- Block.one*
- BLOCKv
- Blue Donut
- Bluehole
- Bondoogle*
- BoomBit*
- Boomdash Digital*
- BOPE*
- Bossa Studios
- BossMode Games*
- Braavo Capital
- Broadhaven*
- Brown Betty*
- bubez
- Bulkhead Interactive
- Bunch
- Bunker VFX
- Burke & Best
- Bytro Labs
C
- Caffeine Gaming*
- Candywriter
- Capstone Games
- Casual Monster*
- Cave Monsters
- CC WIZARDS
- CCP Games
- CD Projekt Red
- Century Game
- CenturyLinc*
- Chain Lightning
- Chartboost
- CheePop Games*
- Cheetah Games
- Cherrypick Games
- ChilliConnect
- China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group
- China Soft International Cooperation
- Chorus Worldwide
- Circuscode*
- CM*
- Cobra Mobile
- Cocos-BCX*
- Coda XYZ*
- Code Coven*
- Coin Rivet*
- Colin Lane Games*
- CoolGames
- Cooperative Innovations*
- Coutts & Co
- Craneballs
- Crazy Goat Games
- Creadits
- Creative Assembly
- Crimson Pine Games
- CrossInstall
- Crossover Technologies
- Crunchyroll Games*
- Curve Digital
- CV Capital*
D
- Damp Gnat
- DappRadar
- DataMagic
- Dazzle Rocks
- Deadlime*
- Deca Games
- Decent Games*
- Deckbound
- Deemedya
- Deer Cat
- deltaDNA
- Demagog Studio
- Denali Games
- Devolver Digital*
- Devs.tv*
- devtodev
- DGD
- Digiserve*
- Digital Dragons*
- Digit Gaming Studio
- Digital Legends
- Dimoso
- Dinomyte Games
- Dirtybit
- DMarket
- Dodreams
- DOGI
- Dolby Laboratories
- DomRaider
- Doppio Games
- Downsideup Games
- Dragonglass*
- Drake Star Partners
- Dream Harvest*
- Drumond Digital*
- DSNR Media Group
- Duoku Game
- DVLP
E
- EA
- East Side Games
- East2west Network Tech Co
- Edge Esports
- EightPixelsSquare
- Ekipa2
- Electric Noir Studios
- Electric Square*
- Entrepreneur First*
- EOS VC*
- eRepublikLabs
- ESL
- Esports Insider*
- Ether Games
- European Games Group
- Evasyst
- Everdragons
- EverdreamSoft
- Everguild
- Evil Zeppelin
- Exit Games
F
- Face to Face Education
- Fanbytes
- Fantastic, yes
- FBPG
- Fenwick & West
- FGL Finesse Management
- Fieldfisher*
- Fingersoft
- FINIFUGU & friends
- Firefly Studios
- Firi Games
- firstminute Capital*
- First Touch Games
- Flaregames
- Flexion Mobile
- Flipbook
- FlowPlay*
- Fomo*
- Force Of Habit
- FortuneFish
- Fourth Floor Creative*
- Fox3D Entertainment
- FoxNext Games*
- FRAG Games
- FragRadio
- Fraxel Games
- Frima Studio
- Frozen District*
- FRVR
- Fuero Games
- Funday Factory
- Fundamentally Games
- FunPlus
- Fun Punch Games
- Funtomic
- Fusebox Games
- Future Games of London*
- Future London Academy*
- Fyber
G
- G5 Games
- GameAnalytics
- GameChanger*
- Game Connection*
- Game Desire*
- GameDev Days*
- Game Factory*
- Gameinfluencer*
- Game Insight
- Game Republic
- Game Workers Unite
- Gamebook
- Gamechuck
- gameDNA
- GAMEE
- Gameforge 4D
- Gamejam
- Gameloft
- GamePoint
- Gamepind Entertainment*
- GameRefinery*
- Gamer Network*
- GameScribes*
- Games Factory*
- Gamesforum*
- Games Press*
- Games Workshop
- Gamevil Com2uS Europe*
- Gamezop
- Gaming Garrison
- Gazeus Games
- Genvid Technologies
- Geogrify
- GetSocial
- Gfinity
- GFR Fund
- GGL
- GiG Games Studio
- GINX TV*
- Gismart
- GlobalFun
- GlobZ*
- Glu Mobile
- G-loot*
- Go Editorial
- Gogii Games
- Goming.co
- GoodCatch Games
- Goodgame Studios
- Gosu Data Lab*
- Government of British Columbia, Canada
- GPS Play
- Gram Games
- Gravity Issues
- Green Man Gaming
- Green Panda Games*
- Greener Grass
- Greenlight Games
- Greenstone Initiatives
- Grey Alien Games
- Greycroft
- gumi
H
- H2 Interactive
- Hadean*
- Haldar+CO
- HandyGames
- Harbottle & Lewis
- Hasbro
- Hatch Entertainment
- Hatfuls
- Headline Express
- Hermit Crab Game Studio*
- Heroic Labs
- HeyStephenHey
- Hiber
- Hipfire Games*
- Hippogame*
- Hipster Bait*
- Hiro Capital
- HitGrab Game Labs
- Homa Games
- Hoolai Interactive
- Hothead Games
- Huawei Technologies
- Huey Games
- Human Soft
- Hutch
- Huuuge Games*
- Hybrid Squad
- Hydrane
- Hyperkani
- HyprMX
I
- ICO Partners
- iDreamsky
- i-Free*
- IES Drago
- IGDA Estonia*
- iGotcha Studios
- iGP Games
- IHS Markit
- IMGA*
- Impact Unified
- Imperia Online*
- Indie Games Plus
- InFinCapital
- InfluencerUpdate.biz
- InFun
- Ingenious
- InnoGames
- Instant Waves Media
- Interior Night
- iPhoneGlance
- IQzone
- IronSource
- Iscool*
- Israel Mobile Summit*
- Italic Pig
- ITV*
J
- Jagex
- Jam City
- Jordan Gaming Lab*
- JoyPac
- Jumpship
- Junkfish
K
- Kabuk Games
- Kairos Media
- Kano Karman Interactive
- Karmafy*
- Karman Interactive
- Kavio Publishing
- Kenjiro Private Office*
- KGDA*
- Kiloo
- King
- KingsIsle Entertainment
- Kipi Interactive*
- Kirarito*
- Klang Games
- Kolibri Games
- Konami*
- Kongregate
- Konunger Games
- Koolhaus Games
- Kopla Games*
- KOTRA*
- Kowloon Nights
- Kraken Corp Kuuasema
- Krakow Technology Park*
- Kukouri Mobile Entertainment*
- Kuuhubb Publishing*
- Kwalee*
- Kwa Qua Games*
- Kyy Games*
L
- Lab Cave Games
- Lab42
- Lagardere Sports*
- Lamp Ant Games
- Launchpad*
- Lava Lake
- LDRLY Games
- Lee and Thompson
- Legendary Games
- Level Eight
- Level-Up*
- Libring
- LifeStreet
- Liftoff Mobile*
- Liniad
- Lion Studios*
- Little Chicken
- LJQ*
- LMJ Game Consulting
- LocalizeDirect
- Location Games*
- Lockwood Publishing
- London Games Festival
- London Venture Partners
- Lone Stone*
- Lootcakes*
- Loot Masters Studio*
- Lourenco Pinto Leite
- Lovely Gran
- Ludia*
- Luau
- Lucky Kat Studios
- Ludare Games Group
- Ludum
- Lume Studio
- Luna*
- Luton & Son*
- LVP
- Liga de Videojuegos Profesional
M
- Machine Advertising
- MadBox*
- Mad Gear Games
- Madfinger Games
- MagnaChain
- Mail.ru
- Makers Fund
- Matchmade
- Mattel*
- Maverick Media
- Maya Games*
- Maysalward
- Maze
- media:net*
- Mediatonic Ltd
- Megacool*
- Mental Home
- Milkshake
- Milky Tea*
- Million Victories
- Miniclip
- Minimob*
- Ministry of Games*
- Mintegral
- MiTale*
- mixi*
- MobiBurn*
- Mobile Arts*
- Mobile Free to Play*
- Mobile Marketing Solution*
- Mobile Pie*
- MobilityWare
- MoGi
- MojiWorks
- Monkeybin
- Monomega Games
- Moon Active
- Mooncolony
- Moonfrog Labs
- Moonify
- Moonjump
- Moonlit*
- Mopiku
- MoPub
- Motorious Entertainment
- Mr Lizard*
- Mujo Games*
- Multiverse*
- MyAppFree*
N
- N3TWORK
- Nanobit
- Nara Media
- NaturalMotion
- Natural Selection
- NCSoft
- nelsonXcreative
- Neogames
- NeoNight
- Neon Play*
- Nerial
- NetEase
- Network N
- Nevosoft*
- New Star Games*
- Newzoo
- Nexon
- NFTS
- NHN Entertainment
- Nifty Games
- Niko Partners*
- Ninja Kiwi*
- Nitreal Games*
- Nitro Games*
- Nordic Game Ventures*
- No Yetis Allowed
- Nodding Frog
- Nordeus
- Northzone
- Nutaku
O
- Oak Smart Technology
- Octocot
- Ogury
- OnMobile Global*
- Onmobile UK*
- ONTOP
- OPPO
- Opus Ludus
- OrangeGames
- Origin Data*
- Orthrus Studios*
- Otter Media*
- Outfit7
- Outplay Entertainment
- OWL&FOX
- Oxford Capital
P
- Paladin Studios
- Panic Barn
- Parker Consulting*
- Patrones y Escondites
- Peak Labs
- PennyBox Games*
- Perfect World Games
- Perpetuum Media
- PickASO*
- Pixel Envision Ltd.
- Pixelface*
- Pixel Federation
- Pixel Otters
- Pixel Toys
- Pixi Gaming
- Pixion Games
- Pixonic
- Pixowl
- Plan of Attack*
- Plarium
- Playades
- Playdemic*
- Player One Consulting*
- PlayFab
- PlayFusion
- PlayIgnite
- Playliner
- Playniac*
- Playsimple Games
- Playsoft
- Playspace*
- PlayStack
- Playtika Growth Investments
- Playtouch
- Playtra Games
- Play Ventures*
- Playwing*
- Plug in Digital
- Pocapp Studios*
- Pocket Gamer
- Pointvoucher*
- Poki
- Polemur*
- Polka Dot Studio
- Pollen*
- Pollfish
- Polystream*
- PortaPlay
- Portugate*
- Positech Games*
- Positronic Studios*
- Premiere Video Games*
- Product Madness*
- Project Loot*
- Prolifik*
- PsycApps*
- Psytec Games
- PubMatic*
- Pulledin Productions
- Purewal & Partners
- Purple Lamp
Q
- QATestLab
- QN Software
- QubicGames
- Quicksave
R
- Rabid Games
- Radical Forge*
- Ragnarok Studios
- Ralph Creative
- Rare*
- Raw Fury Games
- Reality Clash
- RealtimeUK
- Recontact Digital Arts
- Redbox Mobile
- Red Phantom Games
- Red Shirt Games*
- Reflection.io*
- Reliance Entertainment*
- Remerge*
- Remote Control Productions
- Renaissance PR*
- Resolution Games
- Resonance House
- ResultsMedia
- Riot Games
- RiseAngle
- Roblox
- Robot Cache
- Roboto*
- Robot Riot
- RocketJump Games
- Roll7
- Rollic*
- Romanian Game Developers Association
- Room 8 Studio
- Round Zero
- Rovio Entertainment
- Royal Storm Studio
- Rumpus Animation
- Rusto
- Rusumat
S
- SafeDK
- SappGames*
- Sarepta studio
- Saturn Animation Studios
- Scopely
- sealMobileGames
- Seasun Games
- Seepia Games
- SEGA
- Sekvensoft
- Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment*
- Sensor Tower
- Seriously*
- Session Games
- Seven Point Red
- Shark Infested Custard*
- Shenzhen iDreamSky Technology Co
- Shenzhen Leiting Information Technology Co*
- Sheridans
- Simteract*
- Singh eSports
- Single Dream Media
- Sinistersoft
- Sketchbook Games
- Skillz
- Skybound Games
- Skyhook Games Studio*
- SLA Digital
- Smaato*
- Small Giant Games*
- Small Island Games
- SmartApp
- Smartlook*
- Smartly.io*
- Smoking Gun Interactive
- SNK Corporation
- Snowbird Games
- Snowfall
- Soccer Manager
- Socialpoint*
- So Couch Studios*
- SockMonkey Studios
- Softgames
- Softnauts Games*
- Sokolov Games*
- Sony*
- Soomla
- Space Ape Games
- Sparkling Society Games
- SpecialEffect*
- SPG Enterprises
- Spinbot
- SpiritAI
- Sports Director
- Sports Interactive
- Square Enix
- Staffordshire University
- Stainless Games*
- Starlooop Studios
- Steel Media
- Stick Sports
- Stillfront Group
- Stolen Shoes Entertainment
- Stratosphere Games
- Studio71*
- Stugan*
- Sumo Digital
- SunSpear Games
- Sunward Games*
- Super.com*
- Super Evil Megacorp
- Supercell
- Superplus Games
- SuperScale*
- Supersolid Ltd
- Supyrb - Gaschka und Deml*
- Sviper*
- SVK Crypto*
- SVRVIVE Studios
- SYBO Games
T
- TabTale
- Tag Games
- Talespin Studios
- Tamalaki Games
- Tamatem
- Tapdaq*
- Tap Ego*
- Taphouse Studio*
- Tapjoy*
- Tappx
- Target Circle*
- Target Gamers
- Team 17*
- Team Jolly Roger
- TeamTO Games*
- Teazelcat*
- Teknopilot
- Telecoming
- Tencent Games
- Tencent Technology
- Teneo*
- Tenjin
- Tenshi Ventures
- Terra Virtua
- TFG
- The Breach Studios*
- The Great Unwashed
- The Knights of Unity
- The Mirror
- The Sandbox
- The Secret Police
- TheTool*
- The TrailerFarm
- Thoughtfish
- Thud Media
- Ticton*
- Tilting Point
- TinyBit Studios
- Top App
- Touch Press*
- Tower Studios
- Trailmix
- TreasureHunt
- TreSensa
- Tribeflame*
- Tricky Tribe
- Triggerspot*
- Triple Dragon
- Tripledot Studios
- Trojan Chicken Game Studio
- Trophy Games*
- Tuna
- Tuokio*
- Turborilla
- Turner*
- TVSmiles*
- Twigames
- Twistplay
- Two Hat Security*
- Two Way Media
U
- Ubisoft
- Ukie*
- Unbound Interactive
- UNESCO*
- Unicorn Pirates Studio*
- Unity Technologies
- Universally Speaking
- University for the Creative Arts*
- University of Bath*
- University of Surrey*
- University Of Warsaw
- Untold Games
- ustwo Games
- UWL*
- UX-fit
V
- V2 Games
- Valerian Capital
- Vancouver Economic Commission
- Venture Technology
- ViaMedia
- Victoria Games
- VIGAMUS Foundation*
- Virtuos Volo Media
- Visual Novel Entertainment*
- Voodoo*
- VRARA
- VRFocus*
- Vungle
W
- Walnut Unlimited
- wappier
- War Child
- Wargaming
- War Riders
- Waves
- Webedia*
- Well Played Games
- Whaleapp
- What(games)*
- Whatech Mobile Co*
- Whitepot Studios*
- Wicked Sick
- Wiggin*
- Wild Block
- Wingman Ai Agents
- Women in Games*
- Wooga
X
- X-FLOW*
- Xsolla
- XtraLife*
Y
- Yeahmobi
- yellowHEAD
- YoAmb
- Yodo1 Games
- Yoke Network*
- YouAppi UK
- YY*
- YZ Berlin*
Z
- Z1N5
- Zemblanity Games*
- Zenimax*
- Ziango
- Zorka.Mobi
- ZPLAY (Beijing) Information Technology Co*
- Zynga
1-9
- 12traits*
- 4EversGames
- 5CA
- 5th Planet Games
- 8 Circuit Studios
We’ve not mentioned the lone developers by name here, but you’ll find them right alongside this list on the show floor - or maybe the dance floor at the party…
About Pocket Gamer Connects London
Europe’s biggest B2B expo and conference for the mobile games industry returns to the UK to kickstart a year of international events with PocketGamer Connects London on 21st to 22nd January 2019.
With a total of 25 conference tracks across three industry events - Pocket Gamer, Blockchain Gamer and PC Connects London, the event will host 2,500 attendees across the two days.
There will also be vibrant expo space with a dedicated Indie Showcase; Big Indie Pitches; workshops; investor matchmaking; a mentor cafe; and networking, as well as the notorious Global Connects party.
Want to be part of something special this month? Get your tickets now!
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?