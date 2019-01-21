News

Flaregames reveals Nonstop Knight 2 for 2019 release

Flaregames reveals Nonstop Knight 2 for 2019 release
By , Senior Editor

Flaregames and Kopla have revealed their latest title Nonstop Knight 2.

The game is a sequel to the hit idle action RPG that released in 2016 and racked up more than 15 million users. That title spawned a spin-off called Nonstop Chuck Norris and also triggered Flaregames’ acquisition of Kopla.

Nonstop Knight 2 will build on the original’s one-thumb idle action gameplay with new features such as Knight customisation, a fresh progression system and a new social layer.

Worthy successor?

“Ever since the launch of Nonstop Knight, we’ve been continuing to experiment with different ways of maintaining action RPG authenticity in made-for-mobile experiences,” said Kopla Games CEO Mika Kuusisto (pictured).

“Nonstop Knight 2 is a culmination of these new ideas and the solid foundations laid by the original game, which we can’t wait for players to play later in 2019.”

Flaregames CEO Todd English added: “We are very proud of Nonstop Knight and we are excited to be working so closely with the Kopla team to deliver a worthy successor. Nonstop Knight 2 is already looking very special and should set a new benchmark for action RPGs on mobile.”

Flaregames is currently undergoing restructuring follow its decision to lay off 45 staff and split its operations. CEO Klaas Kersting stepped down from the role, though will remain with the company to focus on "new business areas, namely studio and major IP investments". He was replaced as CEO by former head of studio Todd English.

PocketGamer.biz is speaking with Flaregames at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 (January 21st to 22nd) to find out more about the company's plans.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Apr 28th, 2017

Nonstop Knight rushes past 12 million downloads in 10 months

Video Dec 5th, 2016

How Flaregames and Kopla doubled the monetisation performance of Nonstop Knight

News Oct 26th, 2016

Flaregames' Nonstop Knight rushes past seven million downloads in just under five months

News Jul 6th, 2016

Flaregames triples revenue as Nonstop Knight surpasses four million downloads

Feature Jun 16th, 2016

All loot, no hassle: the making of Nonstop Knight

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.