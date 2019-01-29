News

Angry Birds 2 revenue grew 47 per cent in a record-breaking 2018
Angry Birds 2 is still finding phenomenal success three and a half years after launch.

Sensor Tower reports that Rovio’s slingshotting sequel grossed over $116 million globally in 2018 - a 47 per cent increase over 2017.

Angry Birds 2 is named as a key driver for Rovio’s best year for mobile revenue since 2012.

The title was solely responsible for 53 per cent of the company’s total mobile in-app purchase revenue of $220 million for 2018, an eight per cent increase over 2017.

Sensor Tower claims that the revenue earned over the last 12 months is an almost fourfold increase over Angry Birds 2’s first-year earnings.

Fly free

Over half of the game’s revenue came from payers in the United States, making up 55 per cent at $63.8 million. Germany followed in a distant - yet respectable - second, accounting for 5 per cent of revenue with just under $6 million.

Angry Birds 2 placed at No. 84 for overall worldwide mobile game revenue, a significant jump up from its 2017 placement at No. 110.

Rovio has never been a company to settle on one Angry Birds success, however. The company is determined to bring the pig-poaching franchise to VR in 2019.

 


