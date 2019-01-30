Israeli publisher Playtika has opened new R&D office in Bucharest

Israeli mobile game publisher Playtika has opened a new location in Bucharest.

The Romanian office marks Playtika’s ninth global office and will act as a research and development center for the social casino giant.

Playtika’s Bucharest location opens with an initial investment of $6 million. The studio has partnered with Qualitest to set up the new location and provide testing and quality assurance services for its games.

Buy, Buy, Buy

The expansion comes following a spending spree on Playtika’s part. The publisher recently acquired German developer Wooga as part of its expansion into the casual games space.

That purchase was followed a month later with the acquisition of casual card game developer Supertreat.

It’s a welcome turn after a troubling start to 2018, where Playtika was among four online gambling companies hit with lawsuits for violating Washington state law. That legal trouble may have been the impetus to begin expanding into the casual mobile space.