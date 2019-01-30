News

Israeli publisher Playtika has opened new R&D office in Bucharest

Israeli publisher Playtika has opened new R&D office in Bucharest
By , Staff Writer

Israeli mobile game publisher Playtika has opened a new location in Bucharest.

The Romanian office marks Playtika’s ninth global office and will act as a research and development center for the social casino giant.

Playtika’s Bucharest location opens with an initial investment of $6 million. The studio has partnered with Qualitest to set up the new location and provide testing and quality assurance services for its games.

Buy, Buy, Buy

The expansion comes following a spending spree on Playtika’s part. The publisher recently acquired German developer Wooga as part of its expansion into the casual games space.

That purchase was followed a month later with the acquisition of casual card game developer Supertreat.

It’s a welcome turn after a troubling start to 2018, where Playtika was among four online gambling companies hit with lawsuits for violating Washington state law. That legal trouble may have been the impetus to begin expanding into the casual mobile space.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

Interview May 24th, 2018

Why Playtika has created a warchest to invest up to $400 million in companies around the world

News Apr 16th, 2018

Free-to-play casino games land four gaming companies with online gambling lawsuits

3 The Charticle Aug 17th, 2017

Just how popular are social casino games on the App Store top grossing charts?

as News Aug 1st, 2016

Chinese consortium trumps Netmarble to acquire Playtika for $4.4 billion

as News Jul 6th, 2016

Netmarble reportedly eyeing social casino with a $4.3 billion Playtika acquisition

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies