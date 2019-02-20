News

Epic shuts down shabby Fortnite Live festival organiser

By , Staff Writer

Epic Games has brought down the full force of law on Fortnite Live organiser Exciting Events.

An unlicenced festival titled Fortnite Live hit headlines last weekend after disappointing families with long wait times, expensive tickets and a wholly underwhelming lineup of activities.

100 festival goers drop into an event...

But while a shabby event using a popular brand name to lure in customers is hardly breaking news, Epic Games has since stepped in to ensure the integrity of its battle royale brand.

It announced plans to take legal action against Fortnite Live and distanced itself from the event.

"The quality of our player experience is incredibly important to us, whether it's inside the game or at official public events like last year's Fortnite Pro-Am,” read a statement from the company.

“Epic Games was not in any way associated with the event that took place in Norwich and we've issued a claim against the organisers in the High Court of London."

Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

