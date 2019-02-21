THQ Nordic raises $225 million through share sale for further mergers and acquisitions

European publishing house THQ Nordic has raised in the region of SEK 2.1bn ($225m) through new share issues with the aim of funding further mergers and acquisitions.

The firm has achieved this via issuing 11m new Class B shares at SEK 190 per item, raking in $225m in the process - before costs. New investors in THQ Nordic now include First National AP Fund, Second National AP Fund and Odin Fonder.

THQ Nordic has stated that the purpose of this funding is to fuel future M&A activity as well as help the company grow faster.

"[This will] finance new acquisitions of franchises, game development studios or other assets which complement the operations, and to enable a higher rate of investment in the development of the Company," THQ Nordic said in its announcement.

