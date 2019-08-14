THQ Nordic acquires Milestone, Gunfire Games and Goodbye Kansas Game Invest

European publishing giant THQ Nordic has added two developers to its portfolio in addition to an investment outfit.

Milan-based racing studio Milestone has been purchased for €44.9m ($50.1m) in cash, with the company potentially receiving another €37.6m ($42m) if it hits its maximum earn-out goal.

Meanwhile, Lars Wingefors' (pictured) firm has also snapped up Darksiders maker Gunfire Games, though no figure has been placed on that deal. THQ Nordic already worked with the studio on Darksiders III, which launched in November 2018.

Finally, THQ Nordic has acquired investment firm Goodbye Kansas Game Invest for kr42.2m ($4.4m) through its THQ Nordic Lager 1 subsidiary.

The Sweden-based outfit has a number of start-up studios in its portfolio, in addition to the royalties for the forthcoming Biomutant - likely a factor in Wingefors' firm jumping to acquire the investment venture.

PCGamesInsider.biz has more on the story.