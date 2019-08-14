News

THQ Nordic acquires Milestone, Gunfire Games and Goodbye Kansas Game Invest

By Alex Calvin, Editor - PC Games Insider

European publishing giant THQ Nordic has added two developers to its portfolio in addition to an investment outfit.

Milan-based racing studio Milestone has been purchased for €44.9m ($50.1m) in cash, with the company potentially receiving another €37.6m ($42m) if it hits its maximum earn-out goal.

Meanwhile, Lars Wingefors' (pictured) firm has also snapped up Darksiders maker Gunfire Games, though no figure has been placed on that deal. THQ Nordic already worked with the studio on Darksiders III, which launched in November 2018.

Finally, THQ Nordic has acquired investment firm Goodbye Kansas Game Invest for kr42.2m ($4.4m) through its THQ Nordic Lager 1 subsidiary.

The Sweden-based outfit has a number of start-up studios in its portfolio, in addition to the royalties for the forthcoming Biomutant - likely a factor in Wingefors' firm jumping to acquire the investment venture.

PCGamesInsider.biz has more on the story.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

