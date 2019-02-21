Keywords’ latest acquisition is Dutch UA tools provider GetSocial

Technical services provider Keywords Studios has acquired viral user acquisition tools provider GetSocial.

The GetSocial platform works with iOS, Android and Unity apps, providing a layer to connect games and social networks.

Current clients include Ubisoft Mobile Games, Sega, Truly Social Games and Kolibri Games, who have used GetSocial to enhance customer acquisition, customer retention and customer engagement efforts.

Profitable future

All 12 of GetSocial’s current engineering staff will join Keywords, alongside CEO Jeroen Bouman and COO and Founder Viral Patel. After development and investment, Keywords expects the GetSocial platform to become profitable by 2020.

"I am delighted to welcome the talented GetSocial team to the Keywords family,” said Keywords CEO Andrew Day.

“It extends our technology base further, bringing to Keywords a leading edge capability built around the social interactions of players in games, which we hope to promote more widely and develop further.

"As part of the Group, GetSocial will work alongside both our engineering and marketing services teams. It will be fully supported by our worldwide sales team in introducing these capabilities to Keywords' game developer and publisher clients globally, for whom technology that supports social sharing is an important part of attracting and retaining gamers."

In January Keywords picked up the accolade for Best QA and Localisation Service Provider at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight.

This story first broke over on PCGamesInsider.Biz.