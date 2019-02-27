News

US publisher Versus Evil starts 2019 with five new games and an indie fund

Indie publishing label Versus Evil is kicking off 2019 with several new game signings.

The firm has revealed that it will be publishing Yaga, Cardpocalypse, Into The Dead 2 and Hitchhiker in 2019. Versus Evil has also taken over publishing duties for strategy card game Faeria.

As well as these new deals Versus Evil has also created an indie game development fund, although details on this are scarce at time of writing.

Go, fund me

“2019 is a momentous year for Versus Evil,” said Versus Evil founder Steve Escalante.

“It's a year of unprecedented growth for the company. We have added new team members, new developers and a full slate of fun, unique, independently developed video games from creators located around the world."

Escalante added: "We’re also excited about our new independent video game fund which will allow us to continue to invest in more games for 2020, 2021 and beyond.”


