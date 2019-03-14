Jump Holdings raises $1 million to launch interactive choice-driven game Inventure

Technology start-up Jump Holdings has raised $1 million in a seed round investment to launch an interactive choice-driven game called Inventure.

The multiplayer title includes interactive quests, realistic avatars and real-time resources. Users will be visited by a mysterious AI guide from the future that leads players on a story filled with puzzles. The game works off actions players take in the real-world that affect their in-game character.

Backing was led by A3 Education, with the firm looking to ‘empower” its 20,000 student population through the app.

Users can sign up to Inventure to participate in its beta. The game will release for free on iOS and Android in mid-2019.

Fun and engaging gameplay

“Our team honed in on the question of how to evoke empathy, emotional awareness and

action in users through fun and engaging gameplay,” said Inventure CEO and founder James Adamy.

“It is not an easy problem to solve, and there is still more work to be done - but we’re really excited to bring this unique platform to market that can also shed light on many social and mental health issues this generation faces today.”

A3 Education CEO Sean McManus added: “Plenty of emerging technologies attempt to tackle the complex issues, choices, and outcomes this demographic faces every day, but we believe Inventure is the first to do so in a unique and meaningful way that provides students an authentic voice in the experience.

“We are proud to stand behind their vision and bring ‘the inventure’ to our student population of game-changers and forward thinkers.”