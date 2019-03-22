News

Report: Walmart interested in games streaming service

Report: Walmart interested in games streaming service
By , Staff Writer

American retailer Walmart is reportedly looking into the games streaming market.

This information comes via USGamer, with multiple sources familiar with Walmart’s plans confirming that the company has been exploring the service since early 2019.

Furthermore, the firm has been speaking to numerous publishers and developers at this year’s GDC on how to enter the ever-increasing streaming market

Buy one stream, get one free

No other details were given except for confirmation that it would be a streaming service devoted to video games.

While Walmart may seem an unlikely candidate to jump into cloud streaming, due to competition from the likes of Amazon the retailer has started to move into the technology space more.

Google revealed its first foray into the games market earlier this week with cloud streaming platform Stadia.

Check out our GDC coverage throughout the week right here


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

as News Mar 19th, 2019

GDC 2019: Google reveals cloud streaming platform Stadia

News Mar 21st, 2019

GDC 2019: Cloud games subscriptions will be worth $1.5 billion by 2023

News Mar 20th, 2019

GDC 2019: Google advises a 25 megabit internet connection for Stadia

News Mar 20th, 2019

GDC 2019: Google’s new Stadia controller connects directly over wifi

News Mar 19th, 2019

GDC 2019: Google launches new first-party studio Stadia Games and Entertainment

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies