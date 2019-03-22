Report: Walmart interested in games streaming service

American retailer Walmart is reportedly looking into the games streaming market.

This information comes via USGamer, with multiple sources familiar with Walmart’s plans confirming that the company has been exploring the service since early 2019.

Furthermore, the firm has been speaking to numerous publishers and developers at this year’s GDC on how to enter the ever-increasing streaming market

Buy one stream, get one free

No other details were given except for confirmation that it would be a streaming service devoted to video games.

While Walmart may seem an unlikely candidate to jump into cloud streaming, due to competition from the likes of Amazon the retailer has started to move into the technology space more.

Google revealed its first foray into the games market earlier this week with cloud streaming platform Stadia.

