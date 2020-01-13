Learn all about cloud gaming, 5G, and subscriptions at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Just one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects London,which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is the Cloud Gaming, 5G and Subscription track sponsored by Polystream - learn all about the biggest and most exciting changes coming to the mobile gaming landscape from the people who are on the forefront of the change.

January 20th

15:50 - The track kicks off with our fabulous sponsor Polystream's CEO and co-founder Bruce Grove talking about the three steps to generate unimaginable scale for cloud gaming. He will discuss new advances in cloud technology, and how developers will eventually be able to have their own Fortnite moment once they can push past the current limitations.

16:10 - Next, Joseph Knowles, director of communications and developer relations at Hatch Entertainment, will be taking a step back to give us an overall view of where cloud gaming is currently at, and where it looks to be going in the future.

16:30 - Shifting gears a bit, GameClub co-founder and CEO Dan Sherman will be stopping by to discuss how the subscription model is disrupting mobile games, and how game "ownership" is becoming a thing of the past.

16:50 - For the final talk, independent consultant Mike Hines will be going over the differences between AWS, Google, and Azure, contemplating which of these cloud computing services you should use and why.

17:10 - Rounding out the track, there'll be a panel discussing how developers can deliver experiences that matter through streaming. Our own Matthew Forde will be hosting - he'll be joined by Hatch Entertainment head of customer service Pascal Debroek, Polystream CCO Marek Rubasinski, Lima Sky VP of business development Armin Hummel, Robot Cache SVP of business development Philippe Erwin, Antstream Games CEO Steve Cottam, and Mainframe Industries CEO and co-founder Thor Gunnarsson.

These are the sessions from just one of the 15 tracks for London in 2020.

