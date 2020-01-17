Learn how hypercasual and social games are changing the industry at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects London,which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Game Changers: Hypercasual and Social Gaming track, sponsored by Facebook Gaming - your chance to learn all about the ways in which hypercasual and social games are disrupting the entire industry.

January 20th

09:00 - The track kicks off with Tenjin lead data scientis Mei-Han Weng talking about ad frequency optimisation, and how having fewer ads might lead to higher revenues.

09:40 - Next up, Rollic co-founder & managing director Burak Vardal discusses how mixing data and data in hypercasual will help to create a future-proof ecosystem for the genre.

10:00 - Track sponsor Facebook Gaming takes the stage next, with strategic partner manager Joy Marianowicz joining us to discuss new ways to optimise your Instant Games design and improve your UX.

10:20 - Keeping to the theme of Instant Games, Quicksave co-founder and CEO Elina Arponen takes to the stage to discuss the good, the bad, and the future of the platform.

10:40 - Snap Inc head of EMEA games partnerships steps up to the mic next to talk about the company's own gaming platform, Snap Games, giving an update on the platform and its new additions like HTML5 games and social features.

11:00 - What exactly makes a game "hypercasual"? Kwalee head of publishing Simon Prytherch joins us to answer that very question, showing off the studio's own hypercasual principles on how to refine a game idea to its very core.

11:20 - Rounding off the talks for this track is Homa Games CRO Jon Hook, who will discuss what the studio has learned after accumulating over 100 million downloads from its games.

11:40 - In the first panel of the track, Rollic publishing director Utku Erdinç will lead a discussion on why different developers from all over the world are getting involved in hypercasual. He's joined by MildMania partner Aras Şenyüz, Ace Academy of Technology founder & CEO Hakan Bas, Tiplay Studio co-founder and CEO Mehmet Umut Ermeç, and Noho founder Burak Kürkçü.

12:20 - Finishing off the track, we have the utterly amazing and incredibly handsome Ric Cowley, editor of PocketGamer.biz and definitely not the person writing this, leading a panel on where hypercasual and social gaming is heading in the future. Joining him are ByteDance senior director of overseas business Tom van Dam, Softgames CEO Alexander Krug, Black Snowflake Games founder & CEO Filipp Karmanov, Neon Play CEO Oli Christie, and Kwalee publishing manager Jake Parker.

