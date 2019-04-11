News

Gameloft partners with PubMatic for in-game ads

By , Senior Editor

Gameloft has teamed with digital ad tech firm PubMatic as an in-app advertising partner for its portfolio of mobile games.

Advertising is a key growing part of the French games publisher’s business. Its Gameloft Advertising Solutions arm offers a way for brands and agencies to connect with its audience of 114 million monthly users.

"Less intrusive"

“We chose to work with PubMatic because they are at the forefront of in-app and have really been pushing all its benefits to clients,” said Gameloft UK, Ireland and Nordics country manager John-Paul Burke.

“Apps bring brands closer to users, offer scale and get them in front of a loyal, more relaxed audience. Advertising, particularly in gaming apps, can be built into the experience, making it more tailored, effective and less intrusive than other channels.”

PubMatic UK VP Emma Newman added: “We are delighted to be working with Gameloft, a real global leader in mobile gaming, to help ensure the potential of in-app advertising can be delivered.

“PubMatic is working to make it easy for publishers to better monetise their inventory programmatically. Our recent launch of OpenBid gives them access to additional demand and more brand budgets while offering advertisers a gateway to quality in-app opportunities.”


