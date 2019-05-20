Games industry roundup: What's next for SpatialOS, influencers discuss mental health, and CryptoKitties dev's new game

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Hottest stories

On PCGamesInsider.biz, there's an interview with London tech firm Improbable on what's next for SpatialOS, and Codemasters CEO Frank Sagnier says it wants to be the "Disney Channel" of racing.

BlockchainGamer.biz reports that Six Dragons’ pre-sale has raised $90,000 in 24 hours, there's news that Reality Gaming has launched its own trading platform, and there are details on CryptoKitties developer Dapper Labs' team new game Cheeze Wizards.

Over on InfluencerUpdate.biz, there's a report on how influencers are providing mental health guidance, while a new survey shows that 46 per cent of UK streamers are worried about broadcasting content in light of Article 13.