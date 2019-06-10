Games industry roundup: Behind Total war: Three Kingdoms' success, blockchain game Project Genesis heads to Steam, and YouTube defends targeted harassment

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here. You can also catch up on all the news coming out of Asia in our East Meets West roundup here.

Learn more about all these sectors of the games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th.

Hottest stories

Over on PCGamesInsider.biz, there's a look at how Total War: Three Kingdoms became the fastest-selling entry in the long-running strategy series, and there's an interview with Ray Fury boss Antonsson on why indie publishers are more important than ever in 2019.

BlockchainGamer.biz reports that Lucid Sight has signed a deal with CBS Interactive to bring Star Trek into its space trading and combat game Crypto Space Commanders, while 8 Circuit Studios' blockchain game Project Genesis is now listed on steam.

InfluencerUpdate.biz meanwhile reports on YouTube's latest controversy at it defends targeted harassment as long as it coincides with community guidelines, and there's a report that claims 71 per cent of millennial gamers now watch video gaming content online.