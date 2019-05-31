LEGO and Gameloft partner for LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

LEGO and Gameloft have partnered together to launch a new team-battle RPG on mobile called LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed.

Set in a brand-new world, Heroes Unboxed sees players collect classic and modern minfigures before forming a party and engaging in team battles and adventures.

This is the first LEGO game ever to adopt this genre and will bring together 40 years of LEGO minifigure history.

LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed will be released on mobile in autumn 2019, while players can get a chance to see the game in action from June 15th to 16th at Brickworld Chicago.

“Built to bring enjoyment”

“LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed is built to bring the enjoyment and fun that you once had, or still have, with LEGO toys,” stated Gameloft COO Baudouin Corman.

“We are excited to see these authentic and original LEGO characters from all eras come to life. We have been putting all our efforts, art and craft into this game as we want to delight all LEGO fans, whether their minifigures are tucked away in the attic or proudly shown in the living room.”

LEGO Games vice president Sean McEvoy added: “Enabling our fans to play epic battles with minifigures from our history is a great play promise we are delighted to offer. Gameloft has done fabulous work, maintaining every character’s unique personality and reflecting all the fun, creativity and humour of the LEGO brand in a mobile game.”

The LEGO Group has been making several alliances as of late, with the firm teaming with Cartoon Network for its new mobile app, Cartoon Network Arcade.