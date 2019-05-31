News

LEGO and Gameloft partner for LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 31st, 2019 partnership Gameloft
Lego 		Not disclosed
LEGO and Gameloft partner for LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed
By , Staff Writer

LEGO and Gameloft have partnered together to launch a new team-battle RPG on mobile called LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed.

Set in a brand-new world, Heroes Unboxed sees players collect classic and modern minfigures before forming a party and engaging in team battles and adventures.

This is the first LEGO game ever to adopt this genre and will bring together 40 years of LEGO minifigure history.

LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed will be released on mobile in autumn 2019, while players can get a chance to see the game in action from June 15th to 16th at Brickworld Chicago.

“Built to bring enjoyment”

“LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed is built to bring the enjoyment and fun that you once had, or still have, with LEGO toys,” stated Gameloft COO Baudouin Corman.

“We are excited to see these authentic and original LEGO characters from all eras come to life. We have been putting all our efforts, art and craft into this game as we want to delight all LEGO fans, whether their minifigures are tucked away in the attic or proudly shown in the living room.”

LEGO Games vice president Sean McEvoy added: “Enabling our fans to play epic battles with minifigures from our history is a great play promise we are delighted to offer. Gameloft has done fabulous work, maintaining every character’s unique personality and reflecting all the fun, creativity and humour of the LEGO brand in a mobile game.”

The LEGO Group has been making several alliances as of late, with the firm teaming with Cartoon Network for its new mobile app, Cartoon Network Arcade.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

Interview May 14th, 2019

Jobs in Games: Gameloft’s Hugues Ossart on organising international events and esports

News May 22nd, 2019

Gameloft reveals two new Disney games for mobile

News May 17th, 2019

Gameloft launches esports tournament series for Asphalt 9: Legends

News May 10th, 2019

Gameloft is bringing Xbox Live support to three mobile games

News Apr 11th, 2019

Gameloft partners with PubMatic for in-game ads

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies