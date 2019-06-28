News

Games industry only "paying lip service" to addiction, says DCMS committee chair

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The chair on a Department of Digital, Media, Culture and Sport select committee into addictive and immersive technologies Damian Collins has said that the games industry isn't taking addiction seriously enough.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, the UK MP said that the industry is only "paying lip service" to the issue and isn't being pro-active enough on the matter.

"I don't think the industry is engaging with these topics directly, and that's what's been certain to us throughout the inquiry," said Collins. 

"I think the concerns are real, particularly around gaming addiction... The consistent message we've had from the big game companies is this is not something they proactively monitor themselves."

