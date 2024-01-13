Pocket Gamer Connects London: The Creative Kingdom and Building on Blockchain tracks

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London just a couple of weeks away, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to meet and learn from some of the most exciting companies, brands and individuals in the games industry - tickets are available now.

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

The Creative Kingdom track

Monday, January 22nd

Hear from the UK's top games companies on the creative insights and industry trends shaping the future of gaming. This session will feature presentations and discussions on the latest developments in game design, user experience, and technology from the most innovative minds in the British games industry.

09:10 10 Years of Fun: Farm Heroes Saga’s Evolution

Sabrina Carmona, Vice President of Farm Heroes Saga at King

The mobile games industry is rapidly evolving, and players have more options than ever to take a break from everyday life. Maintaining a connection with our players and evolving in the mobile gaming landscape is no easy feat, but it’s something that Farm Heroes Saga has managed to do for the past decade. So, what’s its secret?

Join Sabrina Carmona, VP of Farm Heroes Saga at King, for an insightful exploration of Farm Heroes Saga's journey as a mobile game that has not only succeeded but thrived in a rapidly evolving industry. Sabrina will provide valuable insights into how this iconic game has impacted and adapted to the ever-changing mobile gaming landscape and player desires.

Diving into the strategic decisions and product-centric approaches instrumental in Farm Heroes Saga's success. The session will provide mobile game developers and industry enthusiasts with actionable insights to engage a diverse audience.

09:30 Is my Studio Eligible for a Content Fund Grant?

Colin Macdonald, Portfolio Manager, Content Fund at UK Games Fund

A high level overview of the eligibility criteria for the £5m Content Fund, covering example cases and common reasons for ineligibility.

09:50 Brightest Britain: Lessons From the UK's Success Stories

Akin Babayigit, Co-founder and President at Tripledot Studios

Paul Gouge, CEO & Founder at ForthStar

Carolin Krenzer, CEO & Co-Founder at Trailmix

Louise Conolly-Smith, Head of Creative, Business Directorate at London & Partners

Sam Collins, Chief Commercial Officer at Ukie

Ian Livingstone, Co-founding Partner at Hiro Capital

Join us for an engaging discussion that spotlights the remarkable success stories of UK-based game industry companies. From indie startups to established studios, the UK has become a thriving hub for game development and innovation.

Our expert panellists will share their insights into the unique challenges and opportunities that come with operating in the UK, as well as the strategies that propelled them to international acclaim.

The Building on Blockchain track

Tuesday, January 23rd

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the impact of blockchain on developers and unlock insights into this transformative technology. Explore the intricacies of blockchain and discover how cryptocurrencies seamlessly integrate with the world of gaming.

Acquire a deeper understanding of the potential applications and benefits of blockchain for developers, as well as its implications for the future of the games industry. Stay ahead of the curve by immersing yourself in this revolutionary intersection of technology and gaming.

09:30 State of Web3 Gaming: A Data-Driven Report of the Current Web3 Game Development Landscape

George Isichos, Core Contributor at Game7

09:50 Top 50 Blockchain Game Makers Announcement

Jon Jordan, Editor at BlockchainGamer.biz

Fringe events, parties and networking

As well as two full days of unmissable conference content, whether you're a publisher, developer, investor or indie we've sessions, networking and fringe events designed to give you a conference experience you won't forget. Plus access to our Kick Off and Global Connects parties, where the real networking really happens.

And in addition to all those amazing live opportunities, every one of our 2,500+ attendees gets full access to the event's online meeting scheduler, MeetToMatch. As well as connecting you with decision makers from more than 900 companies, you can organise your appointments at the event itself.

Book your tickets now!