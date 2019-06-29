BIG Festival Awards 2019 winners revealed

Rockhead Games’ Starlit on Wheels has won Best Mobile Game at Brazil’s Independent Games (BIG) Festival Awards ceremony.
The June 28th event in Sao Paulo featured 20 categories, with the show aimed at recognising games talent in Brazil, the wider Latin American region and internationally.
Nomada Studio took home two awards for Best Game and Best Art for its hit Devolver Digital-published title GRIS.
Best Brazilian Game meanwhile went to Cadabra Games’ Adore, and Best Latin American Game went to NGD Studios’ Quantum League.
You can check out all the awards winners below.
Best Game
GRIS (Nomada Studio), Spain
Best Brazilian Game
Adore (Cadabra Games), Brazil
Best Game Latin America
Quantum League (NGD Studios), Argentina
Best Art
GRIS (Nomada Studios), Spain
Best Narrative
Forgotton Anne (ThroughLine Games), Denmark
Best Gameplay
JUMPGRID (Ian MacLarty), Australia
Best Sound
Unheard (NEXT Studios), China
Best Innovative Game
Pixel Ripped 1989 (ARVORE Immersive Experiences), Brazil
BIG Impact: Educational
Cidade em Jogo (Fundação Brava e Flux Games), Brazil
BIG Impact: Social Issues
Marie's Room (like Charlie), Belgium
BIG Impact: Diversity
Huni Kuin: Yube Baitana (Bobware/Beya Xinã Bena), Brazil
Best Student Game
Burning Daylight (Miyu Distribution), France
Best Mobile Game
Starlit On Wheels (Rockhead Studios), Brazil
Best Multiplayer Game
Spitlings (Massive Miniteam GmbH), Germany
Best Kids Game
It's Paper Guy! (The Paper Team), France
Best Virtual Reality
GameMoss (POLYARC GAMES), USA
BIG Brands
Authentic Game Oficial (Little Giants Studio), Brazil
Humble BIG New Talent Award
Space Routine (Menic Games), Argentina
Nordic Game Pitch Award
Grashers (Pink Array), Brazil
People's Choice Award
Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts), Brazil
Full disclosure: Event organisers paid for our travel and accommodation. Coverage remains neutral.
