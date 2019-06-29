BIG Festival Awards 2019 winners revealed

Rockhead Games’ Starlit on Wheels has won Best Mobile Game at Brazil’s Independent Games (BIG) Festival Awards ceremony.

The June 28th event in Sao Paulo featured 20 categories, with the show aimed at recognising games talent in Brazil, the wider Latin American region and internationally.

Nomada Studio took home two awards for Best Game and Best Art for its hit Devolver Digital-published title GRIS.

Best Brazilian Game meanwhile went to Cadabra Games’ Adore, and Best Latin American Game went to NGD Studios’ Quantum League.

You can check out all the awards winners below.

Best Game

GRIS (Nomada Studio), Spain

Best Brazilian Game

Adore (Cadabra Games), Brazil

Best Game Latin America

Quantum League (NGD Studios), Argentina

Best Art

GRIS (Nomada Studios), Spain

Best Narrative

Forgotton Anne (ThroughLine Games), Denmark

Best Gameplay

JUMPGRID (Ian MacLarty), Australia

Best Sound

Unheard (NEXT Studios), China

Best Innovative Game

Pixel Ripped 1989 (ARVORE Immersive Experiences), Brazil

BIG Impact: Educational

Cidade em Jogo (Fundação Brava e Flux Games), Brazil

BIG Impact: Social Issues

Marie's Room (like Charlie), Belgium

BIG Impact: Diversity

Huni Kuin: Yube Baitana (Bobware/Beya Xinã Bena), Brazil

Best Student Game

Burning Daylight (Miyu Distribution), France

Best Mobile Game

Starlit On Wheels (Rockhead Studios), Brazil

Best Multiplayer Game

Spitlings (Massive Miniteam GmbH), Germany

Best Kids Game

It's Paper Guy! (The Paper Team), France

Best Virtual Reality

GameMoss (POLYARC GAMES), USA

BIG Brands

Authentic Game Oficial (Little Giants Studio), Brazil

Humble BIG New Talent Award

Space Routine (Menic Games), Argentina

Nordic Game Pitch Award

Grashers (Pink Array), Brazil

People's Choice Award

Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts), Brazil

Full disclosure: Event organisers paid for our travel and accommodation. Coverage remains neutral.