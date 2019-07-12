News

Weather Factory, Sumo Digital and Jagex pick up the accolades at Develop: Star Awards

By , Staff Writer

The first-ever Develop: Star Awards saw London-based Weather Factory pick up three accolades is it became the night's big winner.

The indie studio claimed three awards including Best Games Design and Best Innovation for its work on the card-based mobile game Cultist Simulator, while also picking up the award for Best Micro Studio.

Jagex’s Old School Runescape Mobile meanwhile fought off competition from the likes of EightyEight Games’ Photographs and Codemasters' F1 Mobile Racing to take home the award for Best Mobile Game.

Overcooked 2 from Team17 and Ghost Town Games was crowned the overall Game of the Year.

Best Studio

Sumo Digital had a night to remember too, with the Yorkshire studio being given the nod for Best Studio, beating out the likes of Playground Games, Frontier Developments and Two Point Studios.

The awards ceremony was held in Brighton as part of the Develop: Brighton event on July 10th, 2019. This year's event was run by conference organiser Tandem Events for the first time, rebranding the show to Develop: Star Awards.

Winners were decided by an industry vote of more than 4,000 people, excluding the special Develop: Star Award which was given to Hello Games’ Sean Murray.

You can see the full list of winners below:

Best Visual Art

Forza Horizon 4 – Playground Games

Best Narrative

Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream

Best Games Design

Cultist Simulator – Weather Factory

Best Audio

Tetris Effect – Monstars and Resonair

Best Original IP

Two Point Hospital – Two Point Studios | Sega

Best Innovation

Cultist Simulator – Weather Factory

Diversity Star

Kish Hirani – BAME in Games

Best Supplier

Amazon Game Tech

Recruitment Star

Amiqus

Best Use of an Engine

Forza Horizon 4 – Playground Games

Publishing Star

Curve Digital

Best Mobile Game

Old School RuneScape Mobile – Jagex

Game of the Year

Overcooked 2 – Ghost Town Games

Best Micro Studio

Weather Factory

Best Studio

Sumo Digital

The Develop Star Award

Sean Murray | Hello Games


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

