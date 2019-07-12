Weather Factory, Sumo Digital and Jagex pick up the accolades at Develop: Star Awards

The first-ever Develop: Star Awards saw London-based Weather Factory pick up three accolades is it became the night's big winner.
The indie studio claimed three awards including Best Games Design and Best Innovation for its work on the card-based mobile game Cultist Simulator, while also picking up the award for Best Micro Studio.
Jagex’s Old School Runescape Mobile meanwhile fought off competition from the likes of EightyEight Games’ Photographs and Codemasters' F1 Mobile Racing to take home the award for Best Mobile Game.
Overcooked 2 from Team17 and Ghost Town Games was crowned the overall Game of the Year.
Best Studio
Sumo Digital had a night to remember too, with the Yorkshire studio being given the nod for Best Studio, beating out the likes of Playground Games, Frontier Developments and Two Point Studios.
The awards ceremony was held in Brighton as part of the Develop: Brighton event on July 10th, 2019. This year's event was run by conference organiser Tandem Events for the first time, rebranding the show to Develop: Star Awards.
Winners were decided by an industry vote of more than 4,000 people, excluding the special Develop: Star Award which was given to Hello Games’ Sean Murray.
You can see the full list of winners below:
Best Visual Art
Forza Horizon 4 – Playground Games
Best Narrative
Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream
Best Games Design
Cultist Simulator – Weather Factory
Best Audio
Tetris Effect – Monstars and Resonair
Best Original IP
Two Point Hospital – Two Point Studios | Sega
Best Innovation
Cultist Simulator – Weather Factory
Diversity Star
Kish Hirani – BAME in Games
Best Supplier
Amazon Game Tech
Recruitment Star
Amiqus
Best Use of an Engine
Forza Horizon 4 – Playground Games
Publishing Star
Curve Digital
Best Mobile Game
Old School RuneScape Mobile – Jagex
Game of the Year
Overcooked 2 – Ghost Town Games
Best Micro Studio
Weather Factory
Best Studio
Sumo Digital
The Develop Star Award
Sean Murray | Hello Games
