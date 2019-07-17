News

Pixion Games raises $2 million to fund mobile esports development

Pixion Games has secured $2 million in seed funding that will go towards building competitive mobile games designed for esports.

Funding for the London-based developer was led by investment firm Eldridge Industries, while Jabre Capital Family Office and three angel investors also participated in the round.

Founded in 2017, the studio will now look to scale the team, with employees already comprising of experienced professionals from the likes of King, Konami, Curve and Hutch Games.

“Esports for everyone”

“Mobile gamers are maturing across the spectrum and we are seeing a re-segmentation of casual players looking for a more core experience on mobile,” said Pixion Games CEO and founder Kam Punia.

“These players who we call digital natives are accepting more complex systems but still want accessibility to be central to their experience. We are delighted to have Eldridge and our other investors onboard. Collectively they share in our vision of bringing esports to everyone.”

Eldridge CEO and chairman Todd Boehly added: “With the rise in demand for mobile gaming, Pixion Games is well-positioned to become a premier PVP gaming provider. We are excited to support Kam and his team pursue their goal of creating an esports experience for the casual player on the go.”


