News

EA confirms Apex Legends is on track for mobile

EA confirms Apex Legends is on track for mobile
By , Staff Writer

Respawn’s Apex Legends is on track for mobile according to EA.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed that the battle royale shooter is still on course to make its way to mobile during the firm’s latest financial results briefing. Wilson also noted that the title will still be debuting in China at some point too.

Apex Legends was revealed for mobile during a call following the publisher’s Q4 financial results in May.

Though no date was provided, the firm did confirm it would be arriving on to the platform worldwide and more details will be shared in the future.

Dropping hot

Apex is currently in the middle of its second season on console and PC, with its third season teased to be its biggest yet as well as the inclusion of a “much-requested” fan feature.

It’s easy to see why EA wants to bring Apex to mobile considering the top battle royale games on the platform have collectively surpassed $2 billion in less than two years.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

as News May 10th, 2019

Apex Legends is pinging a mobile port

News Feb 6th, 2019

Apex Legends battle royale could get mobile cross-play

as Job News May 25th, 2016

EA hiring for Creative Director, Arts Director, and CG Supervisor at its PopCap Shanghai studio

News Jul 31st, 2019

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes nears 80 million players but EA’s mobile revenue drops by 16%

News Jun 20th, 2019

What we learned from EA and Epic Games' time at the DCMS select committee

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies