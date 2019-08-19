News

Superhot and Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition headline Nintendo Direct indie game reveals for Switch

Superhot and Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition headline Nintendo Direct indie game reveals for Switch
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo hosted its Indie World Showcase at Gamescom 2019.

The publisher produces Nintendo Direct, an online live show. It gives its audience an insight into what the Japanese company is working on and what consumers can expect to see in the coming months.

Today’s event saw the announcements of many indie titles set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, and two are releasing today, Superhot and the Hotline Miami Collection. Other games are scheduled for release throughout 2019 into 2020.

Several titles were known to be appearing in the show such as Superhot and Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition while other titles came as a surprise.

Each game announced was done so with an accompanying trailer and a brief description.

Indies coming to Switch

Below is a list of games announced during Nintendo Direct’s Indie World event:

  • Best friend forever, Alliance
  • Blasphemous, Team17 Digital
  • Cat quest II, PQube
  • Close to the sun, Wired Productions
  • Creature in the well, Fight School Studio
  • Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, Chromatic Games
  • Eastward, Chucklefish
  • Earth Night, Cleaversoft
  • Freedom Finger, Wide Right Interactive
  • Hotline Miami Collection, Devolver Digital
  • Hypercharged unboxed, Digital Cybercherries
  • Kine, Chump Squad
  • Munchkin: quacked quest, Asmodee Digital
  • Northgard, Shiro Games
  • One finger death punch 2, Silver Dollar Games
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, Microsoft Studios
  • Phogs!, Coastsink Software
  • Risk of Rain 2, Gearbox Publishing
  • Roki, United Label
  • Skater XL, Easy Day Studios
  • Skellboy, Fabraz
  • Sparklite, Merge Games
  • Spiritfarer, Thunder Lotus Games
  • Superhot, Superhot Team
  • The Touryst, Shin’en
  • Torchlight II, Perfect World Entertainment
  • Trine 4 the nightmare prince, Modus Games
  • What the golf, TribandProductions
  • Youropa, Fecle

 

 

 

 

 


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Related Articles

as News Mar 20th, 2019

GDC 2019: Nindies Showcase reveals Cuphead, Blaster Master sequel and Zelda spinoff

News Aug 16th, 2019

Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling console of 2019 in the US

as News Aug 13th, 2019

Dr. Mario World’s first month revenue is Nintendo’s lowest on mobile to date

as News Aug 8th, 2019

Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony will now require developers to disclose loot box odds

as News Aug 6th, 2019

Tencent and Nintendo reveal plans to localise Switch games in China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies