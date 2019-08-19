Superhot and Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition headline Nintendo Direct indie game reveals for Switch

Nintendo hosted its Indie World Showcase at Gamescom 2019.
The publisher produces Nintendo Direct, an online live show. It gives its audience an insight into what the Japanese company is working on and what consumers can expect to see in the coming months.
Today’s event saw the announcements of many indie titles set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, and two are releasing today, Superhot and the Hotline Miami Collection. Other games are scheduled for release throughout 2019 into 2020.
Several titles were known to be appearing in the show such as Superhot and Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition while other titles came as a surprise.
Each game announced was done so with an accompanying trailer and a brief description.
Indies coming to Switch
Below is a list of games announced during Nintendo Direct’s Indie World event:
- Best friend forever, Alliance
- Blasphemous, Team17 Digital
- Cat quest II, PQube
- Close to the sun, Wired Productions
- Creature in the well, Fight School Studio
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, Chromatic Games
- Eastward, Chucklefish
- Earth Night, Cleaversoft
- Freedom Finger, Wide Right Interactive
- Hotline Miami Collection, Devolver Digital
- Hypercharged unboxed, Digital Cybercherries
- Kine, Chump Squad
- Munchkin: quacked quest, Asmodee Digital
- Northgard, Shiro Games
- One finger death punch 2, Silver Dollar Games
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, Microsoft Studios
- Phogs!, Coastsink Software
- Risk of Rain 2, Gearbox Publishing
- Roki, United Label
- Skater XL, Easy Day Studios
- Skellboy, Fabraz
- Sparklite, Merge Games
- Spiritfarer, Thunder Lotus Games
- Superhot, Superhot Team
- The Touryst, Shin’en
- Torchlight II, Perfect World Entertainment
- Trine 4 the nightmare prince, Modus Games
- What the golf, TribandProductions
- Youropa, Fecle
