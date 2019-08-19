Superhot and Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition headline Nintendo Direct indie game reveals for Switch

Nintendo hosted its Indie World Showcase at Gamescom 2019.

The publisher produces Nintendo Direct, an online live show. It gives its audience an insight into what the Japanese company is working on and what consumers can expect to see in the coming months.

Today’s event saw the announcements of many indie titles set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, and two are releasing today, Superhot and the Hotline Miami Collection. Other games are scheduled for release throughout 2019 into 2020.

Several titles were known to be appearing in the show such as Superhot and Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition while other titles came as a surprise.

Each game announced was done so with an accompanying trailer and a brief description.

Indies coming to Switch

Below is a list of games announced during Nintendo Direct’s Indie World event: