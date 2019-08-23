Devcom returns in 2020 for expanded three-day event

Devcom is set to return in 2020 with an expanded conference covering three days.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 22nd and will run until Monday, August 24th in Cologne.

Devcom 2019

This year’s Devcom conference attracted more than 3,000 visitors from 75 countries. Of those who attended, over 270 were said to be journalists.

According to the organiser that’s 500 more people than who headed to last year’s event - though it’s around the same as was reported for the debut 2017 show.

There were over 90 talks from more than 140 speakers, who included Ubisoft Massive’s Cristian Pana and Gearbox’s Randy Varnell.

Other events during the show included the 'persons of the year' show called the Heroes Awards. Winners were Jo Twist (CEO, UKIE), Celia Hodent (game UX consultant), Philomena Schwab (co-founder, Stray Fawn Studio), Damir Durovic (co-founder and CEO, Reboot) and Graeme Struthers (co-founder, Devolver Digital).

A Women's Networking Breakfast, in collaboration with Womenize!, also took place.

You can check out our Devcom 2019 coverage here.