Get the hottest industry trends in Finest Finland at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

Finest Finland, facts, figures and insight into the latest and hottest industry trends from Finland and beyond.

October 1st

October 1st

9:00 - Things kick off with a keynote speaker Ioana Hreninciuc, the CEO of GameAnalytics. Her session is focused on the state of the industry with an analysis of three billion mobile gamers, using new data for H1 of 2019, covering up to 100,000 games.

9:20 - Next, industry veteran Rovio’s marketing art director Jan Lidtke holds a session on ten years, 1000 styles and stylized art with Angry Birds. It will cover key questions such as what are the needs when stylizing art for entertainment and mobile games?

9:40 - The first of two panels is focused on the industry outside of Helsinki.

Resistance Games’ co-founder and CEO Anna Salomaa,

Round Zero’s CEO Daniel Rantala,

MiTale CEO and creative director Natasha Skult and

Neogames Finland’s chief business advisor Suvi Latva all feature.

10:00 - Want to know what what the outlook for the mobiles games industry in 2020? Well, you don’t want to miss the session from industry expert Wilhelm Taht.

10:20 - Closing the track is our second panel, focused on the challenges of opening your own business. Five industries veterans feature.

Elite Game Developers CEO and founder Joakim Achren,

Tamalaki owner Martine Spaans,

Doppio Games CEO and founder Jeferson Valadares,

Sisu Game Ventures partner Kalle Kaivola and

Paladin Studios’ CEO Derk De Geus.

