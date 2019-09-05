Feature

13 top videos from PGC Helsinki 2018 to whet your appetite for 2019's event on October 1st and 2nd

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 is fast approaching (October 1st and 2nd).

Now that the show is just a mere month away, we've put together some of the top recorded sessions from all the tracks at the 2018 show to give you an idea of what to expect this year.

Top talks

We've got talks from the likes of Vlambeer's Rami Ismail offering a market overview for developers, Jam City VP Jeremy Horn on how the publisher is expanding and what are the key KPIs for success, Mintegral's Summer Huang on how to promote your games in the ever-changing Chinese market, and more.

This year's Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki will take place in a brand new venue, The Cable Factory.

For more information on the show and to register, head to the website.


  • 1 Superstar Sessions: The 'Rami Ismail market overview' - Insights on what devs should expect

    Vlambeer strategic director and developer Rami Ismail speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • 2 Trade Trends: From casual publisher to entertainment powerhouse: How Jam City is expanding

    Jam City VP Jeremy Horn speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • 3 Monetiser: 5 things Pixonic does to retain users in War Robots

    Pixonic lead game designer Anatoly Shestov speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • 4 Keys for success in hyper-casual and messenger games

    Our panel of experts from Quicksave, Softgames, Gamee, Game Wizards and Black Snowflake Games discuss two of the hottest trends in mobile gaming at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • 5 Live Ops Landscape: AppAgent meets Small Giant Games: How to create a media plan for a global launch

    AppAgent founder Peter Fodor and Small Giant Games UA manager Antti Paikkala speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • 6 East Meets West: How to promote your games in the ever-changing Chinese market

    Mintegral's Summer Huang speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • 7 Developer Toolkit: How to create agile teams and foster the culture of excellence while developing a game

    King lead producer Sabrina Carmona speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • 8 Connects X: Look mum, no wheels! Riding the marketing long tail in games

    Ansible Communications CEO Tracey McGarrigan speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • 9 Cloud track: Cloud gaming adoption

    Our panel of games industry experts speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • 10 Indie Track: 5 years and counting - Keeping our pet alive

    King level designer Rose Thomas speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects 2018.

  • 11 Esports Academy: Attracting more than gamers - Esports as a social event

    Ginx marketing director Solenne LaGrange speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • 12 Influencer Insight: What makes a game YouTubable?

    Traplight community and marketing manager Veera Rouvinen speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • 13 Growth Track: Going global: Bringing giant games from South Korea to the West

    Netmarble EMEA CEO Barış Özistek speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

