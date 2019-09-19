21 Apple Arcade games that didn’t turn up for launch

Product launch is all about what's available and that's certainly been the case for Apple Arcade.

The $5 a month subscription service has hit the ground running today.

With Apple touting +100 games, we've counted 71 live titles on day 1.

Check them here.

What's next?

But without seeming ungrateful, there have been some no shows; some expected, some less so.

In particular, Gameloft's Ballistic Baseball was a high profile title that was press released as a launch game but which isn't yet live.

And that was the starting point for this list: a list of games not yet available for Apple Arcade but due to be, sometime in late 2019, early 2020.

Whet your anticipation below: