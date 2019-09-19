21 Apple Arcade games that didn’t turn up for launch

Product launch is all about what's available and that's certainly been the case for Apple Arcade.
The $5 a month subscription service has hit the ground running today.
With Apple touting +100 games, we've counted 71 live titles on day 1.
Check them here.
What's next?
But without seeming ungrateful, there have been some no shows; some expected, some less so.
In particular, Gameloft's Ballistic Baseball was a high profile title that was press released as a launch game but which isn't yet live.
And that was the starting point for this list: a list of games not yet available for Apple Arcade but due to be, sometime in late 2019, early 2020.
Whet your anticipation below:
- Ballistic Baseball, Gameloft
- Beyond a Steel Sky, Revolution Software
- Box Project, MediocreMel
- Doomsday Vault, Flightless
- Enter The Construct, Directive Games Limited
- Fantasian, Mistwalker Corporation
- HitchHiker, Mad About Pandas
- Kings of the Castle, Frosty Pop
- LEGO Arthouse, Lego Systems
- Lifelike, Kunabi Brothers
- Little Orpheus, The Chinese Room
- Monomals, Picomy
- Mosaic, Krillbite Studio
- PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE, Bandai Namco
- Steven Universe: Unleash the Light, Cartoon Network
- The Artful Escape, Beethoven & Dinosaur
- The Bradwell Conspiracy, Bossa
- The Pathless, Giant Squid
- UFO on Tape: First Contact, Revolutionary Concept
- Winding Worlds, Ko_op
- Yaga, Versus Evil
