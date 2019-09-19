News

21 Apple Arcade games that didn’t turn up for launch

By

Product launch is all about what's available and that's certainly been the case for Apple Arcade.

The $5 a month subscription service has hit the ground running today.

With Apple touting +100 games, we've counted 71 live titles on day 1.

Check them here.

What's next?

But without seeming ungrateful, there have been some no shows; some expected, some less so.

In particular, Gameloft's Ballistic Baseball was a high profile title that was press released as a launch game but which isn't yet live. 

And that was the starting point for this list: a list of games not yet available for Apple Arcade but due to be, sometime in late 2019, early 2020. 

Whet your anticipation below:

  • Ballistic Baseball, Gameloft
  • Beyond a Steel Sky, Revolution Software
  • Box Project, MediocreMel
  • Doomsday Vault, Flightless
  • Enter The Construct, Directive Games Limited
  • Fantasian, Mistwalker Corporation
  • HitchHiker, Mad About Pandas
  • Kings of the Castle, Frosty Pop
  • LEGO Arthouse, Lego Systems
  • Lifelike, Kunabi Brothers
  • Little Orpheus, The Chinese Room
  • Monomals, Picomy
  • Mosaic, Krillbite Studio
  • PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE, Bandai Namco
  • Steven Universe: Unleash the Light, Cartoon Network
  • The Artful Escape, Beethoven & Dinosaur
  • The Bradwell Conspiracy, Bossa
  • The Pathless, Giant Squid
  • UFO on Tape: First Contact, Revolutionary Concept
  • Winding Worlds, Ko_op
  • Yaga, Versus Evil

 


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

