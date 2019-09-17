Apple Arcade: All 54 games launching on 19 September

After months of speculation, Apple’s mobile game subscription service Apple Arcade will launch on September 19th with a host of titles available from day one.

As reported by MacRumours, a number of users have been granted access to the Apple Arcade public beta, which has given us an idea of exactly what games will be part of the now confirmed $4.99 a month package.

Subscribers of Apple Arcade can play games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, with users able to switch between devices and pick up where they previously left off.

Over 100 titles will be available sometimes this autumn, with new games due to be rolled out every week.

See below for the full list of games launching on day 1:

Agent Intercept, PikPok

Assemble With Care, usTwo

ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree, Wildboy Studios

Ballistic Baseball, Gameloft

Big Time Sports, Frosty Pop

Bleak Sword, Devolver Digital

Card of Darkness, Zach Gage

Cat Quest II, The Gentlebros

Cricket Through the Ages, Devolver Digital

Dead End Job, Headup

Dear Reader, Local No. 12

Dodo Peak, Moving Pieces

Don't Bug Me, Frosty Pop

Dread Nautical, Zen Studios

Exit the Gungeon, Devolver Digital

Explottens, Werplay Priv.

Frogger in Toy Town, Konami

Grindstone, Capybara Games

Hot Lava, Klei Entertainment

King's League II, Kurechii

LEGO Brawls, LEGO

Lifeslide, Block Zero Games

Mini Motorways, Dinosaur Polo Club

Mutazione, Die Gute Fabrik

Neo Cab, Surprise Attack Games

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Kingdom, Cornfox & Bros

Operator 41, Shifty Eye Games

Over the Alps, Stave Studios

Overland, Finji

Patterned, Borderleap

Projection: First Light, Blowfish Studios

Punch Planet, Block Zero Games

Rayman Mini, Ubisoft

Red Reign, Ninja Kiwi

Sayonara Wild Hearts, Annapurna Interactive

Shantae and the Seven Sirens, WayForward Technologies

Shinsekai Into the Depths, Capcom

Skate City, Snowman

Sneaky Sasquatch, Rac7 Games

Spaceland, Tortuga Team

Speed Demons, Radiangames

Spek, Rac7 Games

Spelldrifter, Free Range Games

Stellar Commanders, Blindflug Studios

Tangle Tower, SFB Games

The Enchanted World, Noodlecake Studios

The Get Out Kids, Frosty Pop

The Pinball Wizard, Frosty Pop

Tint, Lykke Studios

Various Daylife, Square Enix

Way of the Turtle, Illusion Labs

What The Golf?, The Label

Where Cards Fall, Snowman

Word Laces, Minimega

Please note this list will be updated accordingly and is subject to change.

Apple is set to face stiff competition with rival Google looking to launch its own mobile subscription service Play Pass.