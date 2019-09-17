News

Apple Arcade: All 54 games launching on 19 September

By , Staff Writer

After months of speculation, Apple’s mobile game subscription service Apple Arcade will launch on September 19th with a host of titles available from day one.

As reported by MacRumours, a number of users have been granted access to the Apple Arcade public beta, which has given us an idea of exactly what games will be part of the now confirmed $4.99 a month package.

Subscribers of Apple Arcade can play games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, with users able to switch between devices and pick up where they previously left off.

Over 100 titles will be available sometimes this autumn, with new games due to be rolled out every week.

See below for the full list of games launching on day 1:

  • Agent Intercept, PikPok
  • Assemble With Care, usTwo
  • ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree, Wildboy Studios
  • Ballistic Baseball, Gameloft
  • Big Time Sports, Frosty Pop
  • Bleak Sword, Devolver Digital
  • Card of Darkness, Zach Gage
  • Cat Quest II, The Gentlebros
  • Cricket Through the Ages, Devolver Digital
  • Dead End Job, Headup
  • Dear Reader, Local No. 12
  • Dodo Peak, Moving Pieces
  • Don't Bug Me, Frosty Pop
  • Dread Nautical, Zen Studios
  • Exit the Gungeon, Devolver Digital
  • Explottens, Werplay Priv.
  • Frogger in Toy Town, Konami
  • Grindstone, Capybara Games
  • Hot Lava, Klei Entertainment
  • King's League II, Kurechii
  • LEGO Brawls, LEGO
  • Lifeslide, Block Zero Games
  • Mini Motorways, Dinosaur Polo Club
  • Mutazione, Die Gute Fabrik
  • Neo Cab, Surprise Attack Games
  • Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Kingdom, Cornfox & Bros
  • Operator 41, Shifty Eye Games
  • Over the Alps, Stave Studios
  • Overland, Finji
  • Patterned, Borderleap
  • Projection: First Light, Blowfish Studios
  • Punch Planet, Block Zero Games
  • Rayman Mini, Ubisoft
  • Red Reign, Ninja Kiwi
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts, Annapurna Interactive
  • Shantae and the Seven Sirens, WayForward Technologies
  • Shinsekai Into the Depths, Capcom
  • Skate City, Snowman
  • Sneaky Sasquatch, Rac7 Games
  • Spaceland, Tortuga Team
  • Speed Demons, Radiangames
  • Spek, Rac7 Games
  • Spelldrifter, Free Range Games
  • Stellar Commanders, Blindflug Studios
  • Tangle Tower, SFB Games
  • The Enchanted World, Noodlecake Studios
  • The Get Out Kids, Frosty Pop
  • The Pinball Wizard, Frosty Pop
  • Tint, Lykke Studios
  • Various Daylife, Square Enix
  • Way of the Turtle, Illusion Labs
  • What The Golf?, The Label
  • Where Cards Fall, Snowman
  • Word Laces, Minimega

Please note this list will be updated accordingly and is subject to change.

Apple is set to face stiff competition with rival Google looking to launch its own mobile subscription service Play Pass.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

