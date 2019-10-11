News

Pokemon Masters developer outlines plan to improve game

Pokemon Masters developer outlines plan to improve game
By , Staff Writer

The producers of DeNA's Pokemon Masters, Yu Sasaki and the newly-appointed Tetsuya Iguchi, have apologised for not meeting community expectations and have revealed the developer's roadmap for improving the title. 

In a post on the games website,the production duo revealed that the most common complaints from fans were the lack of content, as well as some usability bugs, the game's difficulty and a lack of "appealing rewards."  

“Our original plan was to have players progressing through the main story while at the same time tackling co-op battles and EX Challenges throughout September and October,” said Sasaki and Iguchi

“That said, we understand players have quickly progressed through all available content and feel dissatisfied with the current offerings.”

The producers added: “We’re disappointed we did not meet the expectations of our community, and for this, we sincerely apologise. It’s our intention that this does not happen again.”

Making money

Despite the bug, content and difficulty complaints made by fans the game earned $33.3 million in its first month. That said, in-game spendings have dropped over its first month. Pokemon Masters generated $26 million in its first week.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Oct 1st, 2019

Pokemon Masters generates $33 million from first month

as News Sep 9th, 2019

Pokemon Masters raked in $26 million from first week

as News Sep 3rd, 2019

Pokemon Masters champions 10 million downloads in four days

as News Aug 29th, 2019

Pokemon Masters launches globally on iOS and Android

as News Aug 15th, 2019

Pokemon Masters has five million Trainers already pre-registered

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies