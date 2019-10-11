Pokemon Masters developer outlines plan to improve game

The producers of DeNA's Pokemon Masters, Yu Sasaki and the newly-appointed Tetsuya Iguchi, have apologised for not meeting community expectations and have revealed the developer's roadmap for improving the title.

In a post on the games website,the production duo revealed that the most common complaints from fans were the lack of content, as well as some usability bugs, the game's difficulty and a lack of "appealing rewards."

“Our original plan was to have players progressing through the main story while at the same time tackling co-op battles and EX Challenges throughout September and October,” said Sasaki and Iguchi

“That said, we understand players have quickly progressed through all available content and feel dissatisfied with the current offerings.”

The producers added: “We’re disappointed we did not meet the expectations of our community, and for this, we sincerely apologise. It’s our intention that this does not happen again.”

Making money

Despite the bug, content and difficulty complaints made by fans the game earned $33.3 million in its first month. That said, in-game spendings have dropped over its first month. Pokemon Masters generated $26 million in its first week.