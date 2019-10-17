News

50% of all iPhone users are running iOS 13

By , Staff Writer

Apple has reported that 50 per cent of users are using running iOS 13 on their iPhones.

According to the tech giant, 55 per cent of all iPhone devices created in the last four years use iOS 13. Meanwhile, 38 per cent still continue to use iOS 12 with 7 per cent having not updated their device for over a year.

When taking into account all iPhones, 50 per cent of consumers are up to date while 41 per cent still utilise iOS 12, and a further nine per cent are using earlier software.

As reported by The Verge, it took 26 days for 50 per cent of all iPhone devices to download iOS 13, as opposed to the 23 days it took for iOS 12 to reach 50 per cent of Apple’s phones last year.

Besting Google

Google is yet to reveal the number of its users that have updated to Android 10. However, when its adaption numbers were last released in May, only 10.4 per cent were using Android 9.0 Pie.

Back when the numbers were generated, Android 8.0 Oreo held 28% of users. Even Android 5.0 Lollipop was installed on more devices than Pie, with a total of 14.5 per cent.


