Win expo space in the Big Indie Zone at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

By , Editor

You could win the chance to demo your work in person to 2,800 games industry professionals – free!

Leading B2B games industry expo and conference, Pocket Gamer Connects returns to London on January 20-21. It’s an amazing chance to get your games in front of some of the most important and influential games professionals from around the world.

Part of the exhibition space, the Big Indie Zone has been designed to help indie developers reach investors, publishers and partners. That’s where you’ll find the Indie Showcase Tables worth $650 each. We have a limited number of free spaces for a select few lucky indies.

Prize includes:

  • One display table in the Big Indie Zone, inc two chairs and one power socket
  • Two standard conference passes
  • Access to all conference content
  • Access to the Global Connects Party
  • Access to all non-exclusive/invitation-only fringe events

All you have to do to be in with a chance is enter your details in this form. The winners will be allocated at random once we’ve checked that you qualify as an indie.

About Connects London

Part of an international series of B2B events for the games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects London will attract 2,800 delegates from all around the world, including Europe, Asia and America.

Away from the show floor, the conference schedule features 24 tracks of seminars from 310 of the industry’s finest, covering everything from monetisation advice to the latest trends such as hypercasual and blockchain games.

Find out more at the official event website and Early Bird tickets are on sale now. 

Don't miss out!

For your chance to win free expo space in the Big Indie Zone at Pocket Gamer Connects London, enter now!

Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

