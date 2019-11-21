Get a 30% discount on GameAnalytics’ new real-time data Benchmarks+ platform

Game data outfit GameAnalyticshas launched Benchmarks+, its new insights platform.

This is a system that shows real-time aggregated performance data from over 87,000 mobile games with 1.2 billion active players.

“With Benchmarks+ we’ve built a platform that shares our unique market intelligence with the wider games industry,” said GameAnalytics CEO Ioana Hreninciuc.

“This tool is a must-have for anyone from a small indie team seeking financial backing to major publishers, investors and analysts looking to make decisions that are truly data driven.”

Currently going cheaper

GameAnalytics is offering a 30% discount for all users who sign-up before the 3 of December.

This limited-time discount covers six months full access to the service at the reduced rate. Early bird users will also get a say on planned future updates and features, via an inbuilt voting system.

Currently the platform provides aggregated data for a variety of metrics.

Access to the top 5%, 10% & and 20% of KPI data back to 2016

Options to view trends for whole years, H1/H2 per year, or individual quarters

Metrics: D1, D7, D28, Session Length, Stickiness, Conversion, ARPPU, ARPDAU

Visualisations: line graphs (trends), heat maps (stats), stacked bar charts (snapshots)

Genres: all major app store categories grouped by ‘Casual’, ‘Classic’ and ‘Mid-Core’

Monthly updates with fresh data aggregated for the previous month

Upcoming features, due in H1 202 include

Options to filter all metrics and data by country level

Options to filter all metrics and data by platform (iOS/Android)

Additional advertising metrics (i.e. CPI, eCPM, LTV)

More metrics on demand (i.e. D14, Playtime, Session Frequency)

More specific sub-genres (i.e. FPS, hyper-casual, idle games)

Fixed date picker with daily-level granularity

More information about Benchmarks+ is available at its website, including details on the time-limited early bird discount.