Discover Game Maker Insights at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Game Maker Insights - practical and technical talks on the likes of game design, audio, character/UX design, and narrative.

January 20th

11:40 - Kicking off the track, Fingersoft's CEO Celine Pasula. She will hold a session on how to bring a game company still owned by its founders to the next level.

12:00 - Next, join King QA analyst Ana Luca to learn how quality assurance is handled at King and how Agile Jenga helps with its processes.

12:20 - Want to learn the best processes for collecting data? Then you don't want to miss Michal Grno, the head of marketing analytics for Pixel Federation, as he gives his advice on the subject.

12:40 - Closing the track is a panel focusing on the things you wish you knew when you started developing your games. GameFounders co-founder Kadri Ugand, Azerion's vice president of mobile Patrik Wilkens and CEO of Kukouri Mobile Entertainment Kim Soares sit on the panel. They are joined by Casumo game developer Jan Ambrozic, Smilegate product manager Jiwon Kim and A Thinking Ape CEO and co-founder Kenshi Arasaki.

These are the sessions from just one of the 15 tracks for London in 2020.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

