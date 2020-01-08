Learn more about Hypercasual and Social Games at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Just three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects London,which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Game Changers: Hypercasual and Social Games - One-click games are growing and messenger platforms offer wider distribution – find out how to take advantage.

January 20th

9:00 - Tenjin's vice president of product Matthaus Krzykowski kicks off the track. His talk is focused on can showing fewer ads in your app lead to more money. The workshop will offer analysis techniques for both beginners and experienced developers, aiding them to generate the most revenue they can.

10:00 - Next, a superstar session with Facebook strategic partner manager Joy Marianowicz. She will discuss new ways to optimise your instant game design. You will learn how to use Facebook's new social features to increase your game's discoverability and engagement levels.

10:20 - Join Quicksave co-founder and CEO Elina Arponen for her talk on instant games - the good, the bad and the future.

10:40 - Want to learn more about hypercasual puzzle games? Then you do not want to miss independent game designer Juan Gril's session. His talk will cover how to create a successful puzzle game mechanic.

11:20 - The final session of the track is being held by Homa Games CRO Jon Hook. His topic is Hypeercasual and IP - the start of a new era.

12:20 - Closing out the track is a panel centred on what comes after hypercasual. Industry experts Tom Van Dam from Bytedance and Softgames CEO Alexander Krug sit on the panel. They are joined by, Black Snowflake Games CEO and founder Filipp Karmanov and Neon Play CEO Oli Christie.

These are the sessions from just one of the 15 tracks for London in 2020.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects London here.