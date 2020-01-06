Learn more about Global Publishing at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Just three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects London, which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form.

More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme.

With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Global Publishing - The latest news from the hottest markets around the world (China, Japan, Korea, South-East Asia, Middle East, Americas and beyond).

14:00 - The track will begin with a session from Falko Boecker, the senior publishing manager for JoyPac. The topic is hitting big numbers: what numbers can and cannot tell you about your hypercasual hits. Boecker will teach you useful tools that can be applied by those who are not data analyst.

14:20 - Next, learn more about the state of mobile gaming M and A market. The talk will be given by Eilers and Krejcik Gaming principal Adam Krejcik.

14:40 - Join Pearl Abyss America CEO Jeonghee Jin, her session will focus on the company's journey in creating Black Desert, coming to mobile and creating a global franchise in the East and West. Currently, Black desert boasts 20 million players across 150 countries, the franchise has also broken the $1 billion mark in revenue.

15:00 - Up next, a speed panel featuring Mixi's director of corporate planning, strategy and digital entertainment Langer Lee and NCSOFT senior vice president of corporate development Michael Chang. The subject is new opportunities in diverse Asian territories.

15:20 - Want to know how to enter the world's largest mobile marketplace? Then you don't want to miss APPTUTTi's marketing manager Aaron Denford giving his talk on the topic.

15:40 - Next up, Netmarble chairman Baris Ozistek. He will discuss publishing in the Middle East and Africa regions.

16:20 - Want to known how to monetise your game in Latin America? Join LatinDV co-founder Julian Migura, he will teach those who attend his talk three ways of monetising games in the region.

17:10 - To close the track, we have got a panel with the focus topic of global publishing and business trends. Industry experts Ioana Hreninciuc, the CEO of GameAnalytics, Tencent strategy ACE publishing Miley Chen and GAMEVIL general manager for Europe David Mohr sit on the panel. They are joined by FunPlus director Graham Gockley, Emergence PR founder Lewis Rogers and Scopely vice president for corporate development Rob Ricca.

These are the sessions from just one of the 15 tracks for London in 2020.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

